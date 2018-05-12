Widgets Magazine
കായികം » ക്രിക്കറ്റ്‌ » ക്രിക്കറ്റ്‌ വാര്‍ത്ത
സെവാഗിനോട് കയർത്ത് പ്രീതി സിന്റ? വീരുവിന്റെ മറുപടിയിൽ അന്തം‌വിട്ട് ആരാധകർ

ശനി, 12 മെയ് 2018 (10:56 IST)

ഐ പി എൽ വിശേഷങ്ങൾ അറിയാൻ കാത്തിരിക്കുന്ന ആരാധകർക്കിടയിലേക്ക് കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം നടി പ്രീതി സിന്റ എറിഞ്ഞിട്ട ട്വീറ്റ് വിവാദമായിരിക്കുകയാണ്. കിങ്‌സ് ഇലവന്‍ പഞ്ചാബില്‍ പരിശീലകന്‍ വീരേന്ദര്‍ സേവാഗിനെ പ്രീതി സിന്റ കയർത്തു സംസാരിച്ചുവെന്ന് നേരത്തേ വാർത്തകൾ വന്നിരുന്നു. 
 
ഇരുവരും തമ്മിൽ അത്ര രസത്തിൽ അല്ലെന്നും സെവാഗിനോട് പ്രീതി കയർത്ത് സംസാരിച്ചുവെന്നും വാർത്തകൾ വന്നിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, താനും വീരുവും തമ്മിൽ ഒരു ബന്ധവുമില്ലെന്ന് പ്രീതി ഇപ്പോൾ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. 
 
രാജസ്ഥാന്‍ റോയല്‍സുമായുള്ള മത്സരശേഷം പ്രീതി സിന്റ സെവാഗിനോട് കയര്‍ത്ത് സംസാരിച്ചെന്നും ഇതോടെ ടീം മെന്റര്‍ സ്ഥാനത്ത് നിന്നും ഒഴിയാന്‍ സെവാഗ് താല്‍പര്യം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചുമെന്നുമടക്കമായിരുന്നു റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍. 
 
തോല്‍വിയുടെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്വം സെവാഗിനാണെന്നാണ് പ്രീതി ആരോപിച്ചു. എന്നാല്‍ സെവാഗ് പ്രീതിയോട് കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ പറഞ്ഞ് ബോധ്യപ്പെടുത്താനാണ് ശ്രമിച്ചതത്രെ. പ്രീതിയോട് ഒരിക്കലും കയർത്ത് സംസാരിക്കാതെ മിതമായ രീതിയിൽ കാര്യങ്ങൾ വ്യക്തമാക്കാനാണ് ശ്രമിച്ചതെന്ന് വീരു പറയുന്നു.
 
നേരത്തേയും സെവാഗും പ്രീതി സിന്റയും തമ്മിലുളള ബന്ധം അത്ര സുഖകരമല്ലെന്ന റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍ പുറത്ത് വന്നിരുന്നു. നിലവില്‍ ഐപിഎല്‍ പോയിന്റ് ടേബിളില്‍ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ് കിംഗ്സ് ഇലവന്‍ പഞ്ചാബ്. 10 മത്സരങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്ന് 12 പോയിന്റ് ആണ് പഞ്ചാബിനുളളത്.



ഇതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക :  
പ്രീതി സിന്റ
ഐ പി എൽ
ക്രിക്കറ്റ്
Ipl
Cricket
വീരേന്ദ്ര സെവാഗ് Preethi Sinta
Veerendra Sewag

