ഇതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് കൂടുതല് വായിക്കുക :
,
,
,
,
,
,
Mumbai Mirror gets it wrong again because we didn’t do Media net & pay them to write articles cuz that’s the only time they get it right. A conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I’m a Villian ! Wow ! #fakenews https://t.co/qGOYhCiVtV— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 11, 2018
|
|
സൺറൈസസ് ഹൈദരാബാദ് ഡൽഹി മത്സരത്തിൽ റെക്കോർഡുകൾ അടിച്ചു വീഴ്ത്തുകയായിരുന്നു ഡൽഹി താരം ഋഷഭ് ...
ഡല്ഹി ഡെയര്ഡെവിള്സിനെതിരെ നടന്ന കളിയിൽ സണ്റൈസേഴ്സ് ഹൈദരാബാദിന് കൂറ്റന് ജയം. ഋഷഭ് ...
സണ്റൈസേഴ്സ് ഹൈദരാബാദിനെതിരെ ഡല്ഹി ഡെയര്ഡെവിള്സിന് കൂറ്റന് ജയം. ഋഷഭ് പന്ത് അടിച്ചു ...
അത്ര മികച്ച റെക്കോര്ഡല്ല കോഹ്ലിക്കുള്ളത്. അഞ്ച് ടെസ്റ്റില് നിന്ന് 13.4 ശരാശരിയില് 134 ...