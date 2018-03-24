Widgets Magazine
വിജയ് സേതുപതിക്കെതിരെ നിര്‍മ്മാതാവ് -അമ്പരന്ന് തമിഴകം!

ശനി, 24 മാര്‍ച്ച് 2018 (14:46 IST)

തമിഴകത്തില്‍ ഇപ്പോള്‍ ഉള്ളതില്‍ എറ്റവും എളിമയുള്ള നടനാരെന്ന് ചോദിച്ചാല്‍ താരങ്ങള്‍ക്കും ആരാധകര്‍ക്കും ഒരേ പേര് തന്നെയാകും പറയാനുണ്ടാവുക. മക്കള്‍സെല്‍‌വര്‍ വിജയ് സേതുപതി. ആരാധകരെ സ്വന്തം കൂടപ്പിറപ്പുകളെ പോലെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം കാണുന്നത്. 
 
സിനിമ മേഖലയിലെ എല്ലാവര്‍ക്കും അദ്ദേഹത്തെ കുറിച്ച് നല്ലത് മാത്രമേ പറയാന്‍ ഉള്ളു. എന്നാല്‍ ഇപ്പോഴിതാ, നിര്‍മ്മാതാവ് ജെഎസ്‌കെ സതീഷ് വിജയ് സേതുപതിക്കെതിരെ രംഗത്തെത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നു. ദളപതി വിജയേയും നിര്‍മ്മാതാവ് വിമര്‍ശിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. 
 
തമിഴ്‌നാട്ടില്‍ സിനിമാ സമരമാണിപ്പോള്‍. സമരത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് തമിഴ് സിനിമകളുടെ എല്ലാം ഷൂട്ടിംഗ് നിര്‍ത്തിവെച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. എല്ലാ സിനിമകളും ഷൂട്ടിംഗ് തടസ്സപ്പെട്ട് നില്‍ക്കുമ്പോള്‍ വിജയ്‌യുടെയും വിജയ് സേതുപതിയുടെയും മാത്രം ചിത്രങ്ങളുടെ ഷൂട്ടിംഗ് നടന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഇത് അനീതിയാണെന്ന നിലപാടാണ് സതീഷ് ഉയര്‍ത്തുന്നത്.



