'മുൻപും ശ്രീറാമിന്റെ കാർ മറ്റൊരു വണ്ടിയിലിടിച്ചു; അന്ന് ഉടമകളെ പറ്റിച്ചു മുങ്ങി'; വെളിപ്പെടുത്തലുകളുമായി മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകന്റെ പോസ്റ്റ്

തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകൻ കെ എം ബഷീറിനെ മദ്യപിച്ച് ലക്കുകെട്ട് കാറിടിപ്പിച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ നേരത്തെ മറ്റൊരു വാഹനത്തെ ഇടിച്ചിട്ട് ഉടമകളെ വഞ്ചിച്ചതായി ആരോപണം. ജോർജ്ജ് കള്ളിവയൽ എന്ന മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകനാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം ഫേസ്ബുക്കിൽ പങ്കുവച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷമായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.





ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിന്റെ പൂർണ്ണരൂപം:-





തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് രണ്ടു കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളുടെ പിതാവും യുവ പത്രപ്രവര്‍ത്തകനുമായ കെ.എം. ബഷീറിനെ മദ്യപിച്ച് ലക്കുകെട്ട് കാറിടിപ്പിച്ചു കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ ശ്രീറാം വെങ്കിട്ടരാമന്‍ എന്ന ഐഎഎസുകാരനും ടെലിവിഷനില്‍ വന്നിരുന്ന് മദ്യത്തിന്റെ മണം പോലും അറിയാത്ത പാവമായി അവതരിച്ച വഫ എന്ന പെണ്‍സുഹൃത്തും ഒരാളുടെ മരണത്തിനിടയാക്കിയ വലിയ തെറ്റില്‍ നിന്നു തലയൂരാന്‍ പോലീസ് സഹായത്തോടെ നടത്തുന്ന നാണംകെട്ട ശ്രമങ്ങള്‍ പരിഹ്യാസവും അപലപനീയവുമാണ്. ചെയ്ത വലിയ തെറ്റിനു മാപ്പു പറഞ്ഞ് നിയമം അനുശാസിക്കുന്ന ശിക്ഷ സ്വീകരിക്കുകയും കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ ചെറുപ്പക്കാരന്റെ കുടുംബത്തിന് കാര്യമായ നഷ്ടപരിഹാരം നല്കാനും ആകണം ഇയാളും ഇയാളെ താങ്ങുന്ന പകല്‍മാന്യന്മാരും ശ്രമിക്കേണ്ടത്.





ഇതേ ശ്രീറാമിന്റെ കാര്‍ 2018 ഓഗസ്റ്റില്‍ മറ്റൊരു പുതിയ ഇന്നോവ കാറിന്റെ പുറകിലിടിപ്പിച്ചിട്ട് വഞ്ചിച്ചതായി അമേരിക്കയിലെ ബോസ്റ്റണിലുള്ള മലയാളി റോബിന്‍ എം. ചെറുകര വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. 20,000 രൂപ നഷ്ടം സംഭവിച്ച അപകടത്തിനു ശേഷം ശ്രീറാമിന്റെ കാര്‍ തട്ടിയ ഇന്നോവ കാറിന്റെ ഉടമകളെ പറ്റിച്ചു മുങ്ങിയ ഇവന്‍ തട്ടിപ്പുകാരന്‍ തന്നെയല്ലേ.? റോബിന്‍ അയച്ച ഇമെയിലിലെ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്നതാണ്.



Respected sir,





My name is Robin, hailing from Ranni, now residing in Boston USA.





This incident is related to Mr. Sriram Venkataraman,who is involved in an accident yesterday in Trivandrum. My brother and brother in law had an issue with Mr. Venkataraman in August 2018. My brother and brother in law were on their way to Trivandrum airport in Aug 24 2018 (I dont remember the date exactly). They were in an Innova van bought in our home and this was its first long drive since it bought (less than 1000 kms). It was a rainy day and before entering Trivandrum, someone hit on the back of their van. They parked the van on the side and the driver of the other also parked and came to our vehicle and said the person in my car is a Collector and he is on his way to Trivandrum airport.





After a couple of minutes, he came out of the car and introduced to my brother as "I am Sriram Venkataraman, Asst collector" going to USA for higher studies and he has to go urgently to get the flight in time. My brother said, he is also flying to USA on he same flight. Then Mr. Venkataraman said we can go to the nearby police station and inform about the accident. He also convinced my brother that he will talk to the owner of the other car (who is his friend/neighbor) so that they can give what ever the expenses to fix the car and should not file any complaint to the police. My brother did not file a complaint (which is indeed a big mistake). Mr. Venkataraman talked to inspector and some other people over phone for few minutes and promised that the owner of his car will contact my father in law and settled the issue in a proper way.





My brother in law and Mr. Venkataraman traveled in the same flight to Boston where Mr. Raman was doing some course sponsored by the Govt in Harvard University here in Boston USA. After reaching Boston airport, Mr. Venkataraman gave his whats app id since he did not have a contact tel. (first time in USA). My brother in law gave his moble no. to him and they departed.





After a few days, since my brother in law did not get any calls from Sriram, he tried to contact via whatsapp, but never responded. My brother in law can see that he is online but did not respond to any messages. After a week or so, my father in law called from Kerala and said he contacted the owner of the other car and he said that he is not responsible to give any repair cost to fix our van and you can contact the driver of the car (a poor guy) and get money from him.





We tried to contact Mr. Venkata Raman for few more times then gave up the issue. My father in law fixed the van spending for more than Rs. 20,000.00 from his pocket.





Sir, I just mentioned this just because of the recent incident where Mr. Sriram tried to avoid the case by playing dirty tricks with police, hospital staff and other IAS officers.





You may please share this incident with your fellow media people.





sincerely yours,





Robin M. Cherukara

Boston, USA



