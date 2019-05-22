നടന്‍ സിദ്ദിഖിനെതിരെ ലൈംഗികാതിക്രമ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തലുമായി നടി രേവതി സമ്പത്ത്. ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് കുറിപ്പിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു രേവതിയുടെ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തല്‍. മുമ്പ് മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മുമ്പില്‍ സിദ്ദിഖും കെപിഎസി ലളിതയും മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മുമ്പില്‍ വന്ന് നടത്തിയ പ്രതികരണത്തിന്റെ വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവച്ചായിരുന്നു രേവതിയുടെ ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് കുറിപ്പ്. നടന്‍ സിദ്ദിഖിനെതിരെ ലൈംഗികാതിക്രമ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തലുമായി നടി രേവതി സമ്പത്ത്. ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് കുറിപ്പിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു രേവതിയുടെ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തല്‍. മുമ്പ് മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മുമ്പില്‍ സിദ്ദിഖും കെപിഎസി ലളിതയും മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മുമ്പില്‍ വന്ന് നടത്തിയ പ്രതികരണത്തിന്റെ വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവച്ചായിരുന്നു രേവതിയുടെ ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് കുറിപ്പ്.





രേവതിയുടെ ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് കുറിപ്പ്





‘ഈ വീഡിയോ കണ്ടതിന് ശേഷം ഇത് പറയാതിരിക്കാന്‍ ഇനിയും എന്നെ കൊണ്ട് സാധിക്കില്ല. ഈ നടന്‍, സിദ്ദഖ് 2016-ല്‍ തിരുവനന്തപുരം നിള തിയേറ്ററില്‍ വച്ച് ‘സുഖയിരിക്കട്ടെ’ എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ പ്രിവ്യൂവില്‍ എന്നെ ലൈംഗികമായി ആക്രമിച്ചു. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ വാക്കുകള്‍ കൊണ്ടുള്ള ലൈംഗിക അധിക്ഷേപങ്ങള്‍ ഇരുപത്തിയൊന്നുകാരിയായ എന്നെ മാനസികമായി തളര്‍ത്തി.





അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് ഒരു മകളുണ്ടെന്നാണ് എന്റെ ഊഹം. അവള്‍ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ അടുത്ത് സുരക്ഷിതമായിരിക്കുമോയെന്ന് ചിന്തിക്കുകയാണ്. ഇതേ കാര്യം നിങ്ങളുടെ മകള്‍ക്കാണ് സംഭവിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നതെങ്കില്‍ എങ്ങനെയാണ് സിദ്ദിഖ് നിങ്ങള്‍ പ്രതികരിക്കുക?





വളരെ അന്തസോടെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന ഡബ്ല്യൂസിസി പോലത്തെ ഒരു സംഘടനയ്‌ക്കെതിരെ വിരല്‍ ചൂണ്ടാല്‍ നിങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് എന്ത് യോഗ്യതയാണുള്ളത്.നിങ്ങള്‍ ഇത് അര്‍ഹിക്കുന്നുണ്ടോ? സ്വയം ചിന്തിച്ചുനോക്കൂ. ഉളുപ്പ് ഉണ്ടോ?.സ്വയം മാന്യന്‍ എന്ന് വിളിക്കുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ ഒക്കെ ഫിലിം ഇന്‍ഡസ്ട്രിയില്‍ നിന്ന് പുറത്താക്കണം.’









‘After watching this video again &again,i couldn’t even able to resist myself anymore!!!

This Actor tried to sexually misbehave with me on 2016 in a preview of “Sukhamayirikate” movie at Nila theatre ,Trivandrum..!!His verbal sexual offerings made me morally down at the age of 21…i still remember the trauma he made to me!!!

He is having a daughter i guess..!!

Is she safe in his hands,i wonder??

What will you do if the same thing happens with your daughter,Mr.Siddique?

How can a man like him can point fingers against a prestigious &privileged collective WCC

are you deserved yourself Mr.Siddhique??,think yourself!!

Ulupp undo??

Shame on these masks layered ,self called gentlemen out there in the film industry..!!’