ഗർഭാവസ്ഥയിലുള്ള കുഞ്ഞിന്റെ ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ സ്വന്തം കാല് മുറിച്ച് അമ്മ !

Sometimes when life gets you down, you just have to keep climbing up. ○●○●○●○●○●○●○● #bemoreadaptive #adaptive #adaptiveathlete #nobarriers #noexcuses #cantstopwontstop #neverquit #workhard #playhard #womenshealth #climb #rockclimb #climbing #climbingmountains #kcco #nevergiveup #lifeworthliving #beast #rockwall #adaptiveclimbing #boot #upperbody #climbinglovers #girlswhoclimb #mykindofcrazy #whatsyourmountain