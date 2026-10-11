ഡൽഹി പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങൾക്കിടയിലെ കൂട്ട കസ്റ്റഡി: ആശങ്കയറിയിച്ച് യുഎൻ ഹ്യൂമൻ റൈറ്റ്സ്

ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍ ഇന്നലെ നടന്ന വന്‍ പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടെ ആളുകളെ കൂട്ടത്തോടെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്ത ഡല്‍ഹി പോലീസിന്റെ നടപടിയില്‍ പ്രതികരണവുമായി ഐക്യരാഷ്ട്രസഭ (യുഎന്‍) സംഘടന. നേതാക്കളെയും,പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരെയും അഭിഭാഷകരെയും മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരെയും കൂട്ടമായി കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്ത സംഭവത്തില്‍ യുഎന്‍ ഹ്യൂമണ്‍റൈറ്റ്‌സ് ആശങ്ക പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചു. കസ്റ്റഡിയിലുള്ള എല്ലാവരെയും ഇടന്‍ മോചിപ്പിക്കണമെന്നാണ് സംഘടനയുടെ ആവശ്യം.

#IGR| ‘Wherever police stop you, protest there’: CJP leader vows to continue India election protest Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde has urged supporters across India to march towards Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and stage protests wherever police stop them. Shinde said the movement would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, following the detention of CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke and other party leaders amid allegations of voter-list irregularities.