ഡൽഹി പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങൾക്കിടയിലെ കൂട്ട കസ്റ്റഡി: ആശങ്കയറിയിച്ച് യുഎൻ ഹ്യൂമൻ റൈറ്റ്സ്
കസ്റ്റഡിയിലുള്ള എല്ലാവരെയും ഇടന് മോചിപ്പിക്കണമെന്നാണ് സംഘടനയുടെ ആവശ്യം.
#IGR| ‘Wherever police stop you, protest there’: CJP leader vows to continue India election protest Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde has urged supporters across India to march towards Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and stage protests wherever police stop them. Shinde said the movement would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, following the detention of CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke and other party leaders amid allegations of voter-list irregularities.— India Global Review (@IGR_Media) October 10, 2026
#India: We are concerned by reports of mass detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today’s large-scale demonstrations in Delhi. We call on the authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and fulfilled. https://t.co/tqrQyZoXBJ— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) October 10, 2026