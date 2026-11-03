ദീപാവലി പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹൃദമായി ആഘോഷിച്ചുകൂടെയെന്ന് ദിയ മിർസ, വീഡിയോ നീക്കം ചെയ്യിപ്പിച്ച് ബിജെപി, തുക്ഡെ ഗ്യാങ്ങിലുള്ളവർ പഠിപ്പിക്കേണ്ട..
ബിഎംസിയുടെ വീഡിയോക്കെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധം കടുത്തതോടെ കോര്പ്പറേഷന് ഈ വീഡിയോ തങ്ങളുടെ സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയ ഹാന്ഡിലുകളില് നിന്ന് ഒഴിവാക്കി.
VIDEO | Mumbai: Mayor Ritu Tawde, on the controversy over actor Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali video, says, "Dia Mirza shouldn't teach us how to celebrate Diwali. She may continue working on her selective agenda. Dia Mirza has always sided with divisive forces. She had trolled PM Modi too. She has always been anti-Hindutva." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2026
BMC takes down actor Dia Mirza’s Diwali awareness video following objections from BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam. The video urged citizens to avoid firecrackers and noise pollution during Diwali. Satam expressed his objection on X, questioning the need for Dia Mirza to give lessons on celebrating the festival. @deespeak @mybmc #Diwali2026— Girish Kamble (@GirishKamble22) November 2, 2026