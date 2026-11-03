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Written By ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Last Modified: Tuesday, 3 November 2026 (13:59 IST)

ദീപാവലി പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹൃദമായി ആഘോഷിച്ചുകൂടെയെന്ന് ദിയ മിർസ, വീഡിയോ നീക്കം ചെയ്യിപ്പിച്ച് ബിജെപി, തുക്ഡെ ഗ്യാങ്ങിലുള്ളവർ പഠിപ്പിക്കേണ്ട..

ബിഎംസിയുടെ വീഡിയോക്കെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധം കടുത്തതോടെ കോര്‍പ്പറേഷന്‍ ഈ വീഡിയോ തങ്ങളുടെ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ ഹാന്‍ഡിലുകളില്‍ നിന്ന് ഒഴിവാക്കി.

Dia Mirza BMC eco friendly Diwali video removed
Written By: ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Updated: Tue, 3 Nov 2026 (14:03 IST)
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ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷങ്ങളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് പടക്കങ്ങള്‍ പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹാര്‍ദ്ദപരമാക്കികൊണ്ട് ഉത്തരവാദിതതോടെ ഉപയോഗിക്കു എന്ന സന്ദേശം നല്‍കുന്ന നടി ദിയ മിര്‍സയുടെ വീഡിയൊക്കെതിരെ രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനവുമായി മുംബൈ ബിജെപി ഘടകം. രാജ്യവിരുദ്ധ ശക്തികളും 'തുക്ഡെ തുക്ഡെ ഗാംഗില്‍' പെട്ടവരും ഹിന്ദുക്കള്‍ എങ്ങനെ ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷിക്കണമെന്ന് പഠിപ്പിക്കേണ്ടതില്ലെന്ന് മുംബൈ ബിജെപി അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ അമീത് സതം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
 
മുംബൈ കോര്‍പ്പറേഷന്‍ (BMC) സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹൃദ ദീപാവലി ബോധവല്‍ക്കരണ പ്രചാരണത്തില്‍ നിന്നാണ് നടി ദിയ മിര്‍സയുടെ വീഡിയോ ബി.ജെ.പിയുടെ എതിര്‍പ്പിനെത്തുടര്‍ന്ന് നീക്കം ചെയ്തത്. ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് അമീത് സതമിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം.
 
ഹിന്ദു ആഘോഷങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് 5000 വര്‍ഷത്തെ പാരമ്പര്യം ആരും പഠിപ്പിക്കേണ്ട 
 
 കഴിഞ്ഞ 5,000 വര്‍ഷങ്ങളായി ഭാരതത്തില്‍ ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്, വരും ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് വര്‍ഷങ്ങളിലും അത് തുടരും.ഭാരതത്തിനെതിരെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്നവരും രാജ്യത്ത് അരാജകത്വം സൃഷ്ടിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നവരും ചേര്‍ന്ന് ആഘോഷങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് നിയന്ത്രണം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്താന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കുകയാണ്. ഹിന്ദു ആഘോഷങ്ങള്‍ എങ്ങനെയായിരിക്കണമെന്ന് പഠിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ വരണ്ട. അമീത് സതം പറഞ്ഞു. ഭരണസമിതിയുമായി ആലോചിക്കാതെ  നടീനടന്മാരെ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തി മുംബൈ കോര്‍പ്പറേഷന്‍ പ്രചാരണ വീഡിയോകള്‍ തയ്യാറാക്കിയതിനെയും അദ്ദേഹം ചോദ്യം ചെയ്തു.
 
 ദിയ മിര്‍സയുടെ വീഡിയോ നീക്കം ചെയ്തു 
 
വായു- ശബ്ദ മലിനീകരണം കുറയ്ക്കുന്നതിനായി എക്കോ ഫ്രണ്ട്ലി പടക്കങ്ങള്‍ ഉപയോഗിക്കു എന്ന നിര്‍ദേശമായിരുന്നു ദിയ മിര്‍സ വീഡിയോയിലൂടെ നല്‍കിയത്. ബിഎംസിയുടെ വീഡിയോക്കെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധം കടുത്തതോടെ കോര്‍പ്പറേഷന്‍ ഈ വീഡിയോ തങ്ങളുടെ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ ഹാന്‍ഡിലുകളില്‍ നിന്ന് ഒഴിവാക്കി. 
അതേസമയം, ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം അജിങ്ക്യ രഹാനെ, നടി മാധുരി ദീക്ഷിത് എന്നിവരുടെ സമാന പ്രചാരണ വീഡിയോകള്‍ ബി.എം.സിയുടെ പേജുകളില്‍ തുടര്‍ന്നു നിലനിര്‍ത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
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ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
2019 മുതൽ വെബ്ദുനിയയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നു. പ്രധാനമായും സ്പോർട്സ്, , രാഷ്ട്രീയം, സിനിമ എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ലേഖനങ്ങൾ എഴുതുന്നു.   .... കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക
അടുത്ത ലേഖനം
മഹാരാജാസ് കോളേജിലെ മന്ത്രിയ്‌ക്കെതിരായ പ്രതിഷേധം: യൂണിയൻ ചെയർമാനും വൈസ് ചെയർപേഴ്‌സണും സസ്‌പെൻഷൻ

ഇസ്രായേലിൽ വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ പൂർത്തിയായി, നെതന്യാഹു പുറത്തേക്ക്: ഐസൻകോട്ട് - അറബ് പാർട്ടി സഖ്യത്തിന് സാധ്യത

ഇസ്രായേലിൽ വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ പൂർത്തിയായി, നെതന്യാഹു പുറത്തേക്ക്: ഐസൻകോട്ട് - അറബ് പാർട്ടി സഖ്യത്തിന് സാധ്യതആര്‍ക്കും തന്നെ ഭൂരിപക്ഷമില്ലാത്ത നിലയില്‍ അറബ് പാര്‍ട്ടികളുടെ പിന്തുണയാകും സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ രൂപീകരിക്കുന്നതില്‍ പ്രധാനമാവുക.

എല്ലാത്തിനും പിന്നിൽ ഖത്തർ, അറബ് പാർട്ടികളുടെ മുന്നേറ്റത്തിൽ ആരോപണവുമായി നെതന്യാഹു

എല്ലാത്തിനും പിന്നിൽ ഖത്തർ, അറബ് പാർട്ടികളുടെ മുന്നേറ്റത്തിൽ ആരോപണവുമായി നെതന്യാഹു120 അംഗ പാര്‍ലമെന്റിലേക്ക് നടന്ന തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ബെഞ്ചമിന്‍ നെതന്യാഹുവിനെ പിന്തുണയ്ക്കുന്ന വലതുപക്ഷ സഖ്യത്തിന് 53 സീറ്റുകളാണ് ലഭിച്ചത്.

ക്യാപ്റ്റൻസിക്ക് ഹാർദ്ദിക് വാശിപിടിക്കില്ല, അങ്ങനെയെങ്കിൽ സാധ്യത എങ്ങോട്ട്: വിലയിരുത്തലുമായി അശ്വിൻ

ക്യാപ്റ്റൻസിക്ക് ഹാർദ്ദിക് വാശിപിടിക്കില്ല, അങ്ങനെയെങ്കിൽ സാധ്യത എങ്ങോട്ട്: വിലയിരുത്തലുമായി അശ്വിൻമുംബൈ ഇന്ത്യന്‍സ് നായകനായ ഹാര്‍ദ്ദിക് പാണ്ഡ്യ 2027 സീസണിന് മുന്നോടിയായി ടീം വിടാനുള്ള സാധ്യതകളുണ്ടെന്ന റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍ക്കിടെ ഹാര്‍ദ്ദിക്കുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ട്രേഡ് ഡീലുകളെ വിലയിരുത്തി മുന്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ താരമായ ആര്‍ അശ്വിന്‍.

കള്ളുഷാപ്പുകളിലും ഇനി സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് ജോലി ചെയ്യാം: സുരക്ഷയുടെ പേരിൽ തൊഴിലവസരം നിഷേധിക്കാനാവില്ലെന്ന് ഹൈക്കോടതി, നിർണായക ഉത്തരവ്

കള്ളുഷാപ്പുകളിലും ഇനി സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് ജോലി ചെയ്യാം: സുരക്ഷയുടെ പേരിൽ തൊഴിലവസരം നിഷേധിക്കാനാവില്ലെന്ന് ഹൈക്കോടതി, നിർണായക ഉത്തരവ്തൃശ്ശൂര്‍ സ്വദേശിനിയായ സോഫി സമര്‍പ്പിച്ച ഹര്‍ജിയിലാണ് ഹൈക്കോടതിയുടെ ഇടപെടല്‍.

ഹൂതി ആക്രമണം, സൗദിയിലെ വ്യോമഗതാഗതം താറുമാറായ നിലയിൽ, വിമാനങ്ങൾ റദ്ദാക്കി, ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രതാനിർദേശം

ഹൂതി ആക്രമണം, സൗദിയിലെ വ്യോമഗതാഗതം താറുമാറായ നിലയിൽ, വിമാനങ്ങൾ റദ്ദാക്കി, ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രതാനിർദേശംപട്ടികയിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന 378 വിമാനങ്ങളില്‍ 169 എണ്ണത്തിന് മാത്രമാണ് സര്‍വീസ് നടത്താന്‍ സാധിച്ചത്.

മോദി രാജ്യത്തോടെ നുണ പറയുന്നത് നിർത്തണം, പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായി തുടരുന്നത് വിദേശ സഹായത്തോടെ: സംവാദത്തിന് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ വെല്ലുവിളി

മോദി രാജ്യത്തോടെ നുണ പറയുന്നത് നിർത്തണം, പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായി തുടരുന്നത് വിദേശ സഹായത്തോടെ: സംവാദത്തിന് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ വെല്ലുവിളിപ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പദവിയിലെത്തിയതും ഭരണത്തിലിരിക്കുന്നതും വിദേശസഹായത്തോടെയാണെന്ന് ലോകസഭാ പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി.

കാലടിയിലെ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരീക്ഷ എഴുതാൻ അനുമതിയില്ല; സിംഗിൾ ബെഞ്ച് ഉത്തരവ് തള്ളി ഡിവിഷൻ ബെഞ്ച്

കാലടിയിലെ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരീക്ഷ എഴുതാൻ അനുമതിയില്ല; സിംഗിൾ ബെഞ്ച് ഉത്തരവ് തള്ളി ഡിവിഷൻ ബെഞ്ച്കാലടി സർവകലാശാലയിൽ സമരം ചെയ്തതിന്റെ പേരിൽ പുറത്താക്കപ്പെട്ട വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരീക്ഷ എഴുതാൻ അനുമതിയില്ല. വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരീക്ഷ എഴുതാമെന്ന് സിംഗിൾ ബെഞ്ച് നേരത്തെ ഉത്തരവിട്ടിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ ഈ ഉത്തരവ് ഹൈക്കോടതി ഡിവിഷൻ ബെഞ്ച് തള്ളി.

മുറസു ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ് കരയിൽ, മൂന്ന് ചക്രവാതചുഴികൾ; നവംബർ എട്ട് വരെ മഴ

മുറസു ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ് കരയിൽ, മൂന്ന് ചക്രവാതചുഴികൾ; നവംബർ എട്ട് വരെ മഴസംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നവംബർ എട്ട് വരെ ഇടിമിന്നലോടു കൂടിയ മഴയ്ക്ക് സാധ്യത. മണിക്കൂറിൽ 30-40 കിലോമീറ്റർ വേഗതയിൽ ശക്തമായ കാറ്റിനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്.

ഒമാൻ തീരത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ കപ്പലിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം, നാവികൻ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു: പ്രതിഷേധമറിയിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ

ഒമാൻ തീരത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ കപ്പലിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം, നാവികൻ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു: പ്രതിഷേധമറിയിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യകപ്പലിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന മറ്റ് 13 ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ജീവനക്കാരെ ഒമാന്‍ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാര്‍ഡ് സുരക്ഷിതമായി രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. സംഭവത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യ ശക്തമായ പ്രതിഷേധം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.

ദീപാവലി പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹൃദമായി ആഘോഷിച്ചുകൂടെയെന്ന് ദിയ മിർസ, വീഡിയോ നീക്കം ചെയ്യിപ്പിച്ച് ബിജെപി, തുക്ഡെ ഗ്യാങ്ങിലുള്ളവർ പഠിപ്പിക്കേണ്ട..

ദീപാവലി പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹൃദമായി ആഘോഷിച്ചുകൂടെയെന്ന് ദിയ മിർസ, വീഡിയോ നീക്കം ചെയ്യിപ്പിച്ച് ബിജെപി, തുക്ഡെ ഗ്യാങ്ങിലുള്ളവർ പഠിപ്പിക്കേണ്ട..ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷങ്ങളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് പടക്കങ്ങള്‍ പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹാര്‍ദ്ദപരമാക്കികൊണ്ട് ഉത്തരവാദിതതോടെ ഉപയോഗിക്കു എന്ന സന്ദേശം നല്‍കുന്ന നടി ദിയ മിര്‍സയുടെ വീഡിയൊക്കെതിരെ രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനവുമായി മുംബൈ ബിജെപി ഘടകം.