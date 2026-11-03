ദീപാവലി പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹൃദമായി ആഘോഷിച്ചുകൂടെയെന്ന് ദിയ മിർസ, വീഡിയോ നീക്കം ചെയ്യിപ്പിച്ച് ബിജെപി, തുക്ഡെ ഗ്യാങ്ങിലുള്ളവർ പഠിപ്പിക്കേണ്ട..

ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷങ്ങളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് പടക്കങ്ങള്‍ പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹാര്‍ദ്ദപരമാക്കികൊണ്ട് ഉത്തരവാദിതതോടെ ഉപയോഗിക്കു എന്ന സന്ദേശം നല്‍കുന്ന നടി ദിയ മിര്‍സയുടെ വീഡിയൊക്കെതിരെ രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനവുമായി മുംബൈ ബിജെപി ഘടകം. രാജ്യവിരുദ്ധ ശക്തികളും 'തുക്ഡെ തുക്ഡെ ഗാംഗില്‍' പെട്ടവരും ഹിന്ദുക്കള്‍ എങ്ങനെ ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷിക്കണമെന്ന് പഠിപ്പിക്കേണ്ടതില്ലെന്ന് മുംബൈ ബിജെപി അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ അമീത് സതം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

മുംബൈ കോര്‍പ്പറേഷന്‍ (BMC) സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹൃദ ദീപാവലി ബോധവല്‍ക്കരണ പ്രചാരണത്തില്‍ നിന്നാണ് നടി ദിയ മിര്‍സയുടെ വീഡിയോ ബി.ജെ.പിയുടെ എതിര്‍പ്പിനെത്തുടര്‍ന്ന് നീക്കം ചെയ്തത്. ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് അമീത് സതമിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Mayor Ritu Tawde, on the controversy over actor Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali video, says, "Dia Mirza shouldn't teach us how to celebrate Diwali. She may continue working on her selective agenda. Dia Mirza has always sided with divisive forces. She had trolled PM Modi too. She has always been anti-Hindutva." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)