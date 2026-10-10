ഇത് രാജ്യദ്രോഹിയായ സുഹൃത്തിനെ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ ഏകാധിപതിയുടെ യുദ്ധപ്രഖ്യാപനം
ജന്തര് മന്തറില് പ്രതിഷേധിക്കാനെത്തിയ സിജെപി നേതാക്കളെ വിമാനത്തിനുള്ളില് വെച്ച് തന്നെ കസ്റ്റ്ഡിയിലെടുത്ത് ഡല്ഹി പോലീസിന്റെ നാടകീയ നീക്കം.
Abhijeet Dipke DETAINED! Saurav Das DETAINED! Ashutosh Ranka DETAINED! To save his traitor friend, the dictator has declared war against his own citizens! https://t.co/cUGrdetlx2— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026
OCT 10 | DELHI POLICE DETAIN LAWYERS MARCHING FROM THE SUPREME COURT TO JANTAR MANTAR! Modi-Shah’s colonial crackdown cannot silence the people’s democratic voice demanding resignation of Vote Chor Gyanesh Kumar! https://t.co/o7Gx7OTlLI— CPIML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) October 10, 2026
Breaking Delhi Police enter Abhijeet Dipke’s aircraft to arrest CJP leaders, live video shows CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a live video showing Delhi Police personnel inside his aircraft, allegedly attempting to arrest him and other CJP leaders ahead of today’s Jantar Mantar protest. “They are here to arrest us,” Dipke said in the video, amid an ongoing police crackdown on protesters across Delhi.— Maktoob (@MaktoobMedia) October 10, 2026