ഇത് രാജ്യദ്രോഹിയായ സുഹൃത്തിനെ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ ഏകാധിപതിയുടെ യുദ്ധപ്രഖ്യാപനം

ജന്തര്‍ മന്തറില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധിക്കാനെത്തിയ സിജെപി നേതാക്കളെ വിമാനത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ വെച്ച് തന്നെ കസ്റ്റ്ഡിയിലെടുത്ത് ഡല്‍ഹി പോലീസിന്റെ നാടകീയ നീക്കം. മുംബൈയില്‍ നിന്ന് ഡല്‍ഹിയിലേക്ക് വന്ന സിജെപി സ്ഥാപകന്‍ അഭിജീത് ദീപ്‌കെ, നാഷണല്‍ കോ കണ്‍വീനര്‍മാരായ സൗരവ് ദാസ്, അശുതോഷ് റാങ്ക തുടങ്ങിയവരെ വിമാനത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ കയറിയായിരുന്നു ഡല്‍ഹി പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്.

Abhijeet Dipke DETAINED! Saurav Das DETAINED! Ashutosh Ranka DETAINED! To save his traitor friend, the dictator has declared war against his own citizens! https://t.co/cUGrdetlx2

ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനവുമായി സിജെപി രംഗത്ത് വന്നത്. സിജെപിയുടെ എക്‌സ് അക്കൗണ്ടിലൂടെയാണ് വിമര്‍ശനം. രാജ്യദ്രോഹിയായ സുഹൃത്തിനെ രക്ഷിക്കാനായി ഏകാധിപതി സ്വന്തം ജനതയ്ക്ക് നേരെ യുദ്ധം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണെന്നാണ് സിജെപിയുടെ കുറിപ്പ്. അതേസമയം അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യപ്പെടാന്‍ സന്നദ്ധനായാണ് താന്‍ എത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളതെന്നും ആരെയും ഭയപ്പെടുന്നില്ലെന്നും അഭിജീത് ദീപ്‌കെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുക്കാനെത്തിയ ഡല്‍ഹി പോലീസ് സംഘത്തോട് പറഞ്ഞു. സിജെപി നേതാക്കള്‍ സഞ്ചരിച്ചിരുന്ന വിമാനം ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ ഇന്ദിരാ ഗാന്ധി അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തിയതിന് പിന്നാലെയായിരുന്നു പോലീസ് നീക്കം.

OCT 10 | DELHI POLICE DETAIN LAWYERS MARCHING FROM THE SUPREME COURT TO JANTAR MANTAR! Modi-Shah’s colonial crackdown cannot silence the people’s democratic voice demanding resignation of Vote Chor Gyanesh Kumar! https://t.co/o7Gx7OTlLI

പ്രതിഷേധത്തില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കാനെത്തിയ പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാക്കളെ പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തിരിക്കുകയാണ്. സിപിഎം നേതാക്കളായ എം എ ബേബി, പികെ ശ്രീമതി, എം വി ഗോവിന്ദന്‍, പിണറായി വിജയന്‍ തുടങ്ങിയവരെയും അരവിന്ദ് കേജ്രിവാള്‍ അടക്കമുള്ള നേതാക്കളെയും പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Breaking Delhi Police enter Abhijeet Dipke’s aircraft to arrest CJP leaders, live video shows CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a live video showing Delhi Police personnel inside his aircraft, allegedly attempting to arrest him and other CJP leaders ahead of today’s Jantar Mantar protest. “They are here to arrest us,” Dipke said in the video, amid an ongoing police crackdown on protesters across Delhi.