#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM #LalBahadurShastri at Vijay Ghat, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/ImyzA1vpOQ

We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti.



There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts.



May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/wCe4DkU9aI