കള്ളക്കുറിച്ചി കളക്ടർക്ക് അശ്ലീല സന്ദേശമയച്ചെന്ന് ആരോപണം: ടിവികെ എംഎൽഎ അരുൾ വിഘ്നേഷിനെതിരെ അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവ്

ചെന്നൈ: കള്ളക്കുറിച്ചി ജില്ലാ കളക്ടര്‍ക്ക് അശ്ലീല സന്ദേശങ്ങള്‍ അയക്കുകയും മദ്യപിച്ച് വസതിയിലെത്തി ശല്യപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ചെയ്‌തെന്ന ആരോപണത്തില്‍ കള്ളക്കുറിച്ചി ടിവികെ (തമിഴക വെട്രി കഴകം) എംഎല്‍എ സി.അരുള്‍ വിഘ്‌നേഷിനെതിരെ പാര്‍ട്ടി തല അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവ്. പാര്‍ട്ടി ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള ആഭ്യന്തര സമിതി ആരോപണം അന്വേഷിക്കുമെന്നും തുടര്‍നടപടികള്‍ കൈക്കൊള്ളുമെന്നും ടിവികെ നേതൃത്വം അറിയിച്ചു.

ഡിഎംകെയുടെ ആരോപണവും എംഎല്‍എയുടെ മറുപടിയും

#WATCH | Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu: On allegations against him of sending an inappropriate message to Kallakurichi Collector over WhatsApp, TVK MLA Arul Vignesh says, "Everyone came to know of the rumours. I am clearly saying that I have not done anything. Rumours are rumours. It is not true. MP (DMK MP Kanimozhi) alleged that I did this. The Collector's bungalow has security guards and CCTV. How can I enter there?..I come from a normal family. I am here because of the people, CM C. Joseph Vijay and TVK. So, I have a responsibility. So, don't spread such rumours...I am ready to go undergo test, I did not do anything like this. Don't do this dirty politics. We are here to serve people, not to answer such rumours."