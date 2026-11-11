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  4. Obscene Messages to Collector Allegation: TVK Orders Internal Inquiry Against MLA Arul Vignesh
Written By ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Last Modified: Wednesday, 11 November 2026 (12:24 IST)

കള്ളക്കുറിച്ചി കളക്ടർക്ക് അശ്ലീല സന്ദേശമയച്ചെന്ന് ആരോപണം: ടിവികെ എംഎൽഎ അരുൾ വിഘ്നേഷിനെതിരെ അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവ്

Kallakurichi Collector Obscene Message Controversy
Written By: ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Updated: Wed, 11 Nov 2026 (12:26 IST)
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ചെന്നൈ: കള്ളക്കുറിച്ചി ജില്ലാ കളക്ടര്‍ക്ക് അശ്ലീല സന്ദേശങ്ങള്‍ അയക്കുകയും മദ്യപിച്ച് വസതിയിലെത്തി ശല്യപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ചെയ്‌തെന്ന ആരോപണത്തില്‍ കള്ളക്കുറിച്ചി ടിവികെ (തമിഴക വെട്രി കഴകം) എംഎല്‍എ സി.അരുള്‍ വിഘ്‌നേഷിനെതിരെ പാര്‍ട്ടി തല അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവ്. പാര്‍ട്ടി ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള ആഭ്യന്തര സമിതി ആരോപണം അന്വേഷിക്കുമെന്നും തുടര്‍നടപടികള്‍ കൈക്കൊള്ളുമെന്നും ടിവികെ നേതൃത്വം അറിയിച്ചു.
 
ഡിഎംകെയുടെ ആരോപണവും എംഎല്‍എയുടെ മറുപടിയും
 
സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ പ്രചരിച്ച വാ വാര്‍ത്തകള്‍ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി ഡിഎംകെ എംപി കനിമാഴിയും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് എംപി ജോതിമണിയും എംഎല്‍എയ്‌ക്കെതിരെ രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനവുമായി രംഗത്തെത്തിയിരുന്നു. ടിവികെ എംഎല്‍എമാരില്‍ നിന്നും വനിതാ കളക്ടര്‍മാര്‍ പോലും സുരക്ഷിതരല്ലെന്ന് കനിമൊഴി എം പി ആരോപിച്ചിരുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍ തനിക്കെതിരെയുള്ള ആരോപണങ്ങള്‍ തികച്ചും അടിസ്ഥാനരഹിതവും രാഷ്ട്രീയ പകപോക്കലുമാണെന്നാണ് എംഎല്‍എ അരുള്‍ വിഘ്‌നേഷിന്റെ വാദം.
 
 പ്രദേശത്തെ ബസ് സ്റ്റാന്‍ഡ് നിര്‍മ്മാണവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട റിയല്‍ എസ്റ്റേറ്റ് താല്പര്യങ്ങള്‍ തുറന്നുകാട്ടിയതിലുള്ള വിരോധമാണ് കളക്ടറുടെ ആരോപണങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പിന്നിലെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം ആരോപിച്ചു.തന്റെ നിരപരാധിത്വം തെളിയിക്കാന്‍ ഏത് തരത്തിലുള്ള വൈദ്യപരിശോധനയ്ക്കും സിസിടിവി ദൃശ്യ പരിശോധനയ്ക്കും താന്‍ സന്നദ്ധനാണെന്നും വ്യാജപ്രചാരണം നടത്തുന്നവര്‍ക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കുമെന്നും എംഎല്‍എ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
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ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
2019 മുതൽ വെബ്ദുനിയയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നു. പ്രധാനമായും സ്പോർട്സ്, , രാഷ്ട്രീയം, സിനിമ എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ലേഖനങ്ങൾ എഴുതുന്നു.   .... കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക
അടുത്ത ലേഖനം
'അതൊക്കെ പത്രങ്ങളിൽ കണ്ടാണ് അറിഞ്ഞത്'; മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ സണ്ണി ജോസഫ്

'ശ്രമിച്ചത് വൻ കൊള്ളയ്ക്ക്'; സതീശനെതിരെ ജുഡീഷ്യൽ അന്വേഷണമോ? ആഞ്ഞടിച്ച് പിണറായി വിജയൻ

'ശ്രമിച്ചത് വൻ കൊള്ളയ്ക്ക്'; സതീശനെതിരെ ജുഡീഷ്യൽ അന്വേഷണമോ? ആഞ്ഞടിച്ച് പിണറായി വിജയൻജിഎൻഎ വൈദ്യുതി കരാറിലൂടെ യുഡിഎഫ് സർക്കാർ ശ്രമിച്ചത് വൻ കൊള്ളയ്ക്ക്. കരാർ വിവാദമായതോടെ അതിൽ നിന്ന് പിൻവലിഞ്ഞ് സർക്കാർ തടിതപ്പി. കൃത്യസമയത്ത് പ്രതിപക്ഷം നടത്തിയ ഇടപെടലാണ് വൻ കൊള്ളയിൽ നിന്ന് സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ രക്ഷിച്ചത്.

പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്തവർ ഡ്രൈവ് ചെയ്താൽ രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്കെതിരെ കർശന നടപടി, ബസുകളുടെ സമയക്രമം മാറ്റുന്നതും പരിഗണനയിൽ - ഗതാഗതമന്ത്രി

പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്തവർ ഡ്രൈവ് ചെയ്താൽ രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്കെതിരെ കർശന നടപടി, ബസുകളുടെ സമയക്രമം മാറ്റുന്നതും പരിഗണനയിൽ - ഗതാഗതമന്ത്രികുട്ടികളെ നിയന്ത്രിക്കാന്‍ കഴിയാത്ത സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍ രക്ഷിതാക്കള്‍ വാഹനം വില്‍ക്കാന്‍ തയ്യാറാകണമെന്നും മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

ഇന്ത്യ മൊത്തം അലഞ്ഞാലും സായിയെ പോലെ ഒരു സീതയെ കണ്ടെത്താനാവില്ല, വിമർശനങ്ങളിൽ പിന്തുണയുമായി ധനുഷ്

ഇന്ത്യ മൊത്തം അലഞ്ഞാലും സായിയെ പോലെ ഒരു സീതയെ കണ്ടെത്താനാവില്ല, വിമർശനങ്ങളിൽ പിന്തുണയുമായി ധനുഷ്സീതയുടെ വേഷം സായ് പല്ലവി അവതരിപ്പിച്ചതിനെ പറ്റി പല വിമര്‍ശനങ്ങളും ചര്‍ച്ചകളും നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

ഇറാനുമായുള്ള യുദ്ധം സൈനികമായി അവസാനിച്ചുവെന്ന് ട്രംപ്, കരാർ സാധ്യത തുറക്കുന്നോ?

ഇറാനുമായുള്ള യുദ്ധം സൈനികമായി അവസാനിച്ചുവെന്ന് ട്രംപ്, കരാർ സാധ്യത തുറക്കുന്നോ?ഇറാനുമായുള്ള യുദ്ധം സൈനികമായി അവസാനിച്ചെന്നും ഞങ്ങള്‍ ഇപ്പോഴുള്ള അവസ്ഥ തുടരുക മാത്രമാണ് ചെയ്യുന്നതെന്നും ട്രംപ് പറഞ്ഞു.

ഇസ്രായേലിൽ വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ പൂർത്തിയായി, നെതന്യാഹു പുറത്തേക്ക്: ഐസൻകോട്ട് - അറബ് പാർട്ടി സഖ്യത്തിന് സാധ്യത

ഇസ്രായേലിൽ വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ പൂർത്തിയായി, നെതന്യാഹു പുറത്തേക്ക്: ഐസൻകോട്ട് - അറബ് പാർട്ടി സഖ്യത്തിന് സാധ്യതആര്‍ക്കും തന്നെ ഭൂരിപക്ഷമില്ലാത്ത നിലയില്‍ അറബ് പാര്‍ട്ടികളുടെ പിന്തുണയാകും സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ രൂപീകരിക്കുന്നതില്‍ പ്രധാനമാവുക.

'അതൊക്കെ പത്രങ്ങളിൽ കണ്ടാണ് അറിഞ്ഞത്'; മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ സണ്ണി ജോസഫ്

'അതൊക്കെ പത്രങ്ങളിൽ കണ്ടാണ് അറിഞ്ഞത്'; മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കെതിരെ സണ്ണി ജോസഫ്മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വി.ഡി.സതീശനെതിരായ പോര് കടുപ്പിക്കാൻ വൈദ്യുതി മന്ത്രി സണ്ണി ജോസഫ്. വകുപ്പിൽ നടക്കുന്ന പല കാര്യങ്ങളും താൻ അറിയുന്നില്ലെന്നാണ് സണ്ണി ജോസഫ് പറയുന്നത്. പത്രങ്ങളിലൂടെയാണ് സുപ്രധാന കാര്യങ്ങൾ താൻ അറിഞ്ഞതെന്ന് സണ്ണി ജോസഫ് മാതൃഭൂമിക്ക് നൽകിയ അഭിമുഖത്തിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.

ബാബ്റി മസ്ജിദിനായി കരഞ്ഞ സോണിയ സിഖുക്കാർ കൊലചെയ്യപ്പെട്ടപ്പോൾ ഒരു തുള്ളി കണ്ണീരെങ്കിലും പൊഴിച്ചോ?, പഞ്ചാബിൽ സോണിയയുടെ പുസ്തകത്തെ ആയുധമാക്കി ബിജെപി

ബാബ്റി മസ്ജിദിനായി കരഞ്ഞ സോണിയ സിഖുക്കാർ കൊലചെയ്യപ്പെട്ടപ്പോൾ ഒരു തുള്ളി കണ്ണീരെങ്കിലും പൊഴിച്ചോ?, പഞ്ചാബിൽ സോണിയയുടെ പുസ്തകത്തെ ആയുധമാക്കി ബിജെപിസോണിയ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ആത്മകഥയായ ബിലോങ്ങിങ് എ ജേര്‍ണി ഓഫ് ലവിനെതിരെ രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനവുമായി ബിജെപി. ബാബറി മസ്ജിദിനെ പറ്റിയുള്ള സോണിയുടെ പരാമര്‍ശം ആശങ്കപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതാണെന്നും സിഖ് കലാപത്തെ പറ്റി തെറ്റിദ്ധാരണ പരത്തുന്നതുമാണ് പുസ്തകമെന്നും ബിജെപി നേതാക്കള്‍ അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു.

'ഇഎംഎസിന്റെ മകളെ സിപിഎം കൈവിട്ടോ?'; ഇതാണ് യാഥാർഥ്യം

'ഇഎംഎസിന്റെ മകളെ സിപിഎം കൈവിട്ടോ?'; ഇതാണ് യാഥാർഥ്യംകേരളത്തിന്റെ ആദ്യ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും സിപിഎം നേതാവുമായിരുന്ന ഇഎംഎസിന്റെ മകളെ സിപിഎം തിരഞ്ഞുനോക്കുന്നില്ലെന്ന തരത്തിൽ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ നടക്കുന്ന പ്രചരണം വസ്തുതാവിരുദ്ധം. ഇഎംഎസിന്റെ മകൾ ഇ.എം.രാധയുടെ ഭർത്താവ് ഗുപ്തൻ സി.കെ. തന്നെ ഇക്കാര്യത്തിൽ വ്യക്തതയുമായി രംഗത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

'ഒറ്റയാൾ ഭരണം, സഹികെട്ടു'; സതീശനെതിരെ വീണ്ടും പരാതിയുമായി അടൂർ പ്രകാശ്

'ഒറ്റയാൾ ഭരണം, സഹികെട്ടു'; സതീശനെതിരെ വീണ്ടും പരാതിയുമായി അടൂർ പ്രകാശ്മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വി.ഡി.സതീശന്റെ 'സൂപ്പർ പവർ' ഭരണത്തിനെതിരെ കോൺഗ്രസിൽ മുറുമുറുപ്പ്. യുഡിഎഫ് കൺവീനർ അടൂർ പ്രകാശ് സതീശനെതിരെ കടുപ്പിക്കുകയാണ്. മുന്നണിയിൽ ചർച്ച ചെയ്യാതെയാണ് സതീശൻ പല സുപ്രധാന തീരുമാനങ്ങളും എടുക്കുന്നതെന്നും യുഡിഎഫ് കൺവീനർ ആയ തനിക്ക് യാതൊരു വിലയും നൽകുന്നില്ലെന്നുമാണ് അടൂർ പ്രകാശിന്റെ പരാതി.

'ഞാൻ ഒന്നും അറിയുന്നില്ല'; പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ച് സണ്ണി ജോസഫ്, ഒപ്പം കൂട്ടി വേണുഗോപാൽ

'ഞാൻ ഒന്നും അറിയുന്നില്ല'; പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ച് സണ്ണി ജോസഫ്, ഒപ്പം കൂട്ടി വേണുഗോപാൽകോൺഗ്രസിൽ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വി.ഡി.സതീശനെതിരായ വികാരം കൂടുതൽ ശക്തിപ്പെടുന്നു. തന്റെ വകുപ്പിൽ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അമിതമായി കൈകടത്തുന്നതിൽ അതൃപ്തിയുള്ള വൈദ്യുതിമന്ത്രി സണ്ണി ജോസഫ് എഐസിസി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി കെ.സി.വേണുഗോപാലുമായി ഫോണിൽ സംസാരിച്ചു. വകുപ്പിൽ തനിക്കൊരു വിലയും കിട്ടുന്നില്ലെന്നാണ് സണ്ണി ജോസഫിന്റെ പരാതി.