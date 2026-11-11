കള്ളക്കുറിച്ചി കളക്ടർക്ക് അശ്ലീല സന്ദേശമയച്ചെന്ന് ആരോപണം: ടിവികെ എംഎൽഎ അരുൾ വിഘ്നേഷിനെതിരെ അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവ്
#WATCH | Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu: On allegations against him of sending an inappropriate message to Kallakurichi Collector over WhatsApp, TVK MLA Arul Vignesh says, "Everyone came to know of the rumours. I am clearly saying that I have not done anything. Rumours are rumours. It is not true. MP (DMK MP Kanimozhi) alleged that I did this. The Collector's bungalow has security guards and CCTV. How can I enter there?..I come from a normal family. I am here because of the people, CM C. Joseph Vijay and TVK. So, I have a responsibility. So, don't spread such rumours...I am ready to go undergo test, I did not do anything like this. Don't do this dirty politics. We are here to serve people, not to answer such rumours."— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2026