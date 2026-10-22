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Written By ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Last Modified: Thursday, 22 October 2026 (14:51 IST)

ആരെങ്കിലും ചോദ്യം ചോദിച്ചാൽ അവരെ വിദേശ ഏജന്റാക്കും : സിജെപി സമരത്തിലെ ബിജെപി സമീപനത്തെ വിമർശിച്ച് കെ അണ്ണാമലൈ

annamalai
Written By: ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Updated: Thu, 22 Oct 2026 (14:36 IST)
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ചീഫ് ഇലക്ഷന്‍ കമ്മീഷണര്‍ക്കും വോട്ടര്‍ പട്ടിക പരിഷ്‌കരണത്തിനുമെതിരെ കോക്ക്‌റോച്ച് ജനതാ പാര്‍ട്ടി (CJP) നടത്തുന്ന പ്രക്ഷോഭങ്ങളെ ഡല്‍ഹി പോലീസ് കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്ന രീതിയേയും രൂക്ഷ ഭാഷയില്‍ വിമര്‍ശിച്ച് തമിഴ്നാട് മുന്‍ ബി.ജെ.പി സംസ്ഥാന അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ കെ അണ്ണാമലൈ. ജനാധിപത്യപരമായി ചോദ്യങ്ങള്‍ ചോദിക്കുന്നവരെ വിദേശ ഏജന്റുമാരായി മുദ്രകുത്തുന്ന പ്രവണതയാണ് കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റേതെന്ന് അണ്ണാമലൈ ആരോപിച്ചു.
 
കഴിഞ്ഞ ജൂണ്‍ 5-ന് താന്‍ ബി.ജെ.പിയില്‍ നിന്ന് രാജിവെച്ചതാണെന്ന കാര്യം മറക്കരുതെന്നും, സി.ജെ.പിയുടെ സമരരീതികളോട് വിയോജിപ്പുണ്ടെങ്കിലും പ്രതിഷേധിക്കാനുള്ള അവരുടെ ജനാധിപത്യ അവകാശത്തെ പൂര്‍ണ്ണമായി പിന്തുണയ്ക്കുന്നുവെന്നും അണ്ണാമലൈ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. സി.ജെ.പി അപേക്ഷ നല്‍കിയതിന് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ ജന്ദര്‍ മന്തറിനെ സമരാനുമതിയുള്ള സ്ഥലങ്ങളുടെ പട്ടികയില്‍ നിന്ന് ഒഴിവാക്കിയത് എന്തിനാണെന്ന ചോദ്യവും അണ്ണാമലൈ ഉയര്‍ത്തി.
 
 ഡല്‍ഹി പോലീസിലെ എ.സി.പിമാര്‍ സ്‌പെഷ്യല്‍ എക്‌സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് മജിസ്‌ട്രേറ്റുമാരായി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ച് നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി ആളുകളെ കരുതല്‍ തടങ്കല്ലില്‍ വെയ്ക്കുകയാണ്. ഈ രീതി ശരിയാണോ എന്ന ചോദ്യവും അണ്ണാമലൈ ഉയര്‍ത്തി. ബിജെപി ശരിക്കും സിജെപിയെ എതിര്‍ക്കുകയാണോ അതോ അവര്‍ക്ക് സൗജന്യമായി പബ്ലിസിറ്റി നല്‍കുകയാണോ എന്നതില്‍ എനിക്ക് സംശയമുണ്ട്. പ്രതിപക്ഷ വോട്ടുകളെ ഭിന്നിപ്പിക്കാനാണോ ഇവര്‍ സിജെപിയെ ഇത്രമാത്രം പ്രമോട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നതെന്നും അണ്ണാമലൈ ചോദിച്ചു.  തടങ്കലിലാക്കപ്പെട്ട നേതാക്കളുടെ ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷ പരിഗണിക്കുന്നത് നീട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്ന പോലീസിന്റെ ശൈലി ഭരണഘടനാ വിരുദ്ധമാണെന്നും അണ്ണാമലൈ പറഞ്ഞു.
 
അതേസമയം അണ്ണാമലൈ ഉയര്‍ത്തിയ വിമര്‍ശനങ്ങള്‍ക്കെതിരെ ബിജെപി തമിഴ്നാട് ഘടകം രംഗത്തെത്തി. ബിജെപിയിലായിരുന്നപ്പോള്‍ വോട്ടര്‍ പട്ടിക പരിഷ്‌കരണത്തെയും (SIR) തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷനെയും അണ്ണാമലൈ പിന്തുണച്ചിരുന്നെന്നും പാര്‍ട്ടി വിട്ടതോടെയാണ് നിലപാടുകളില്‍ മാറ്റം വരുത്തിയതെന്നും ബിജെപി വക്താവ് നാരായണന്‍ തിരുപ്പതി ആരോപിച്ചു. ക്രമസമാധാനം പാലിക്കാന്‍ പോലീസ് കൈക്കൊള്ളുന്ന അടിയന്തര നടപടികളെ വിമര്‍ശിക്കുന്നത് ശരിയല്ലെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
 
 
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ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
2019 മുതൽ വെബ്ദുനിയയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നു. പ്രധാനമായും സ്പോർട്സ്, , രാഷ്ട്രീയം, സിനിമ എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ലേഖനങ്ങൾ എഴുതുന്നു.   .... കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക
അടുത്ത ലേഖനം
സുപ്രീം കോടതി വിധിക്ക് പിന്നാലെ ഇഡിയും വേഗം കുറയ്ക്കുന്നു, തിടുക്കം കാണിക്കില്ല, സമൻസ് നിലനിൽക്കും, തുടർനടപടികളിൽ ജാഗ്രത

ഹൂതി ആക്രമണം, സൗദിയിലെ വ്യോമഗതാഗതം താറുമാറായ നിലയിൽ, വിമാനങ്ങൾ റദ്ദാക്കി, ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രതാനിർദേശം

ഹൂതി ആക്രമണം, സൗദിയിലെ വ്യോമഗതാഗതം താറുമാറായ നിലയിൽ, വിമാനങ്ങൾ റദ്ദാക്കി, ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് ജാഗ്രതാനിർദേശംപട്ടികയിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന 378 വിമാനങ്ങളില്‍ 169 എണ്ണത്തിന് മാത്രമാണ് സര്‍വീസ് നടത്താന്‍ സാധിച്ചത്.

തിരിച്ച് വിട്ടോ... യുഎസ് ഗ്രീൻ കാർഡ് പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിന്ന് ഇൻഫോസിസ്, ടിസിഎസ് അടക്കമുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ ഐടി കമ്പനികളെ വിലക്കി ട്രംപ് സർക്കാർ

തിരിച്ച് വിട്ടോ... യുഎസ് ഗ്രീൻ കാർഡ് പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിന്ന് ഇൻഫോസിസ്, ടിസിഎസ് അടക്കമുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ ഐടി കമ്പനികളെ വിലക്കി ട്രംപ് സർക്കാർമൈക്രോസോഫ്റ്റ്, അഡോബ് തുടങ്ങിയ ഭീമന്മാര്‍ക്കെതിരെയും നടപടിയുണ്ട്.

'എങ്കിൽ സതീശനും രാജിവയ്ക്കണം'; പണി തരാൻ ബിജെപി, സിപിഎം നിലപാട് നിർണായകം

'എങ്കിൽ സതീശനും രാജിവയ്ക്കണം'; പണി തരാൻ ബിജെപി, സിപിഎം നിലപാട് നിർണായകംതിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് അട്ടിമറി ആരോപണത്തിൽ പുലിവാല് പിടിച്ച് കേരളത്തിലെ കോൺഗ്രസ്. സിജെപി സ്ഥാപകൻ അഭിജിത് ദീപ്‌കെ മുതൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് ദേശീയ നേതൃത്വം വരെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകൾ അട്ടിമറിക്കുന്നതായി ആരോപിക്കുമ്പോൾ കേരളത്തിലെ ഭരണമാറ്റവും ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യപ്പെടുകയാണ്.

പാട്രിയാർക്കിയും പാട്രിയോട്ടിസവും, ഇത് സത്യമാണോ!, രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിക്കെതിരെ ബിജെപി എം പി ബാൻസുരി സ്വരാജ് നടത്തിയ വന്ദേമാതരം വെല്ലുവിളിയിൽ പ്രതികരിച്ച് ഹൃത്വിക് റോഷൻ

പാട്രിയാർക്കിയും പാട്രിയോട്ടിസവും, ഇത് സത്യമാണോ!, രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിക്കെതിരെ ബിജെപി എം പി ബാൻസുരി സ്വരാജ് നടത്തിയ വന്ദേമാതരം വെല്ലുവിളിയിൽ പ്രതികരിച്ച് ഹൃത്വിക് റോഷൻകോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി പൂനെയില്‍ നടത്തിയ ഛാത്രോം കീ ഗൂഞ്ച് വലിയ രീതിയില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തില്‍ ചര്‍ച്ചയായിരുന്നു.

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിഷയത്തിൽ ഇടപെടാൻ നിങ്ങളാര്?, തുർക്കി പ്രസിഡൻ്റിൻ്റെ കശ്മീർ പരാമർശം തള്ളി ഇന്ത്യ

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിഷയത്തിൽ ഇടപെടാൻ നിങ്ങളാര്?, തുർക്കി പ്രസിഡൻ്റിൻ്റെ കശ്മീർ പരാമർശം തള്ളി ഇന്ത്യതുര്‍ക്കിയുടെ പരാമര്‍ശങ്ങള്‍ അനാവശ്യമാണെന്നും കശ്മീര്‍ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഭാഗമാണെന്നും രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ അഖണ്ഡത, പരമാധികാരം എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളില്‍ പുറത്തുനിന്നുള്ളവര്‍ക്ക് പങ്കില്ലെന്നും വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രാലയം വക്താവ് രണ്‍ധീര്‍ ജയ്‌സ്വാള്‍ പ്രതികരിച്ചു.

ലോക് ഭവനിൽ മാംസാഹാരം വേണ്ടെന്ന് പുതിയ ഗവർണർ, തീട്ടൂരം അല്പം കടന്ന് പോയെന്ന് കെ സി വേണുഗോപാൽ, രൂക്ഷവിമർശനം

ലോക് ഭവനിൽ മാംസാഹാരം വേണ്ടെന്ന് പുതിയ ഗവർണർ, തീട്ടൂരം അല്പം കടന്ന് പോയെന്ന് കെ സി വേണുഗോപാൽ, രൂക്ഷവിമർശനംലോക് ഭവനില്‍ മാംസാഹാരം പാകം ചെയ്യരുതെന്ന് കേരള ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ ഓം പ്രകാശ് മാഥൂറിന്റെ അറിയിപ്പിന് പിന്നാലെ രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനവുമായി എഐസിസി ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറി കെ സി വേണുഗോപാല്‍.

അരുണാചൽ അതിർത്തിയിൽ ചൈനീസ് സൈന്യവുമായി തർക്കം തുടരുന്നു; സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച് ഐ.ടി.ബി.പി: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ മൗനത്തെ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത് കോൺഗ്രസ്

അരുണാചൽ അതിർത്തിയിൽ ചൈനീസ് സൈന്യവുമായി തർക്കം തുടരുന്നു; സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച് ഐ.ടി.ബി.പി: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ മൗനത്തെ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത് കോൺഗ്രസ്സമീപമാസങ്ങളില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ അതിര്‍ത്തി പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെ ചൈനീസ് സാന്നിധ്യം വര്‍ധിക്കുന്നതായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് കുറച്ച് നാളായി വാദങ്ങള്‍ ഉയര്‍ത്തിയിരുന്നു. ഇത് ശരിവെയ്ക്കുന്നതാണ് ഐടിബിപി തലവന്റെ തുറന്നുപറച്ചില്‍.

രൺബീർ കപൂറിനെയും ബിഷ്ണോയ് സംഘം ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടു, വസതിയിലടക്കം നിരീക്ഷണം നടത്തി

രൺബീർ കപൂറിനെയും ബിഷ്ണോയ് സംഘം ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടു, വസതിയിലടക്കം നിരീക്ഷണം നടത്തിബോളിവുഡ് താരമായ ടൈഗര്‍ ഷ്രോഫിന്റെ കാറിന് നേരെയുണ്ടായ വെടിവെയ്പ്പ് ബോളിവുഡ് സിനിമാലോകത്തെ ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്നതായിരുന്നു. സംഭവത്തിന്റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം ലോറന്‍സ് ബിഷ്‌ണോയ് ഗ്യാങ്ങ് ഏറ്റെടുത്തപ്പോള്‍ സല്‍മാന്‍ ഖാനുമായി സഹകരിക്കുന്നവര്‍ക്ക് ഇതൊരു താക്കീതാണെന്ന മുന്നറിയിപ്പും അധോലോക സംഘം നല്‍കിയിരുന്നു.

തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷണർമാർ പറഞ്ഞിട്ടും ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനെതിരെ നടപടിയില്ല, കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര സെക്രട്ടറിക്ക് അയച്ച കത്ത് പുറത്ത്

തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷണർമാർ പറഞ്ഞിട്ടും ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനെതിരെ നടപടിയില്ല, കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര സെക്രട്ടറിക്ക് അയച്ച കത്ത് പുറത്ത്2 തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷണര്‍മാര്‍ പരാതിപ്പെട്ടിട്ടും ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനെതിരെ നടപടിയെടുക്കാന്‍ ക്യാബിനറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിയേറ്റ് തയ്യാറായിരുന്നില്ല.വ്യക്തിഗത പരാതികളാണ് ഇതെന്നാണ് ക്യാബിനറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിയേറ്റിന്റെ വിശദീകരണം.

ജനങ്ങളിലേക്ക് ഇറങ്ങിച്ചെല്ലണം, 30 വർഷത്തേക്ക് അധികാരത്തിലെത്താൻ കോൺഗ്രസിനാവില്ല: അമിത് ഷാ

ജനങ്ങളിലേക്ക് ഇറങ്ങിച്ചെല്ലണം, 30 വർഷത്തേക്ക് അധികാരത്തിലെത്താൻ കോൺഗ്രസിനാവില്ല: അമിത് ഷാരാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിക്കോ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിനോ വരുന്ന 30 വര്‍ഷക്കാലത്തേക്ക് അധികാരത്തിലെത്താനാകില്ലെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ. കോടിക്കണക്കിന് വരുന്ന ബിജെപി പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയും പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്നത് ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടയിലാണ്. അവരുടെ പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങള്‍ മനസിലാക്കി പരിഹരിക്കാനാണ് ശ്രമിക്കുന്നത്.