ആരെങ്കിലും ചോദ്യം ചോദിച്ചാൽ അവരെ വിദേശ ഏജന്റാക്കും : സിജെപി സമരത്തിലെ ബിജെപി സമീപനത്തെ വിമർശിച്ച് കെ അണ്ണാമലൈ

ചീഫ് ഇലക്ഷന്‍ കമ്മീഷണര്‍ക്കും വോട്ടര്‍ പട്ടിക പരിഷ്‌കരണത്തിനുമെതിരെ കോക്ക്‌റോച്ച് ജനതാ പാര്‍ട്ടി (CJP) നടത്തുന്ന പ്രക്ഷോഭങ്ങളെ ഡല്‍ഹി പോലീസ് കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്ന രീതിയേയും രൂക്ഷ ഭാഷയില്‍ വിമര്‍ശിച്ച് തമിഴ്നാട് മുന്‍ ബി.ജെ.പി സംസ്ഥാന അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ കെ അണ്ണാമലൈ. ജനാധിപത്യപരമായി ചോദ്യങ്ങള്‍ ചോദിക്കുന്നവരെ വിദേശ ഏജന്റുമാരായി മുദ്രകുത്തുന്ന പ്രവണതയാണ് കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റേതെന്ന് അണ്ണാമലൈ ആരോപിച്ചു.

കഴിഞ്ഞ ജൂണ്‍ 5-ന് താന്‍ ബി.ജെ.പിയില്‍ നിന്ന് രാജിവെച്ചതാണെന്ന കാര്യം മറക്കരുതെന്നും, സി.ജെ.പിയുടെ സമരരീതികളോട് വിയോജിപ്പുണ്ടെങ്കിലും പ്രതിഷേധിക്കാനുള്ള അവരുടെ ജനാധിപത്യ അവകാശത്തെ പൂര്‍ണ്ണമായി പിന്തുണയ്ക്കുന്നുവെന്നും അണ്ണാമലൈ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. സി.ജെ.പി അപേക്ഷ നല്‍കിയതിന് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ ജന്ദര്‍ മന്തറിനെ സമരാനുമതിയുള്ള സ്ഥലങ്ങളുടെ പട്ടികയില്‍ നിന്ന് ഒഴിവാക്കിയത് എന്തിനാണെന്ന ചോദ്യവും അണ്ണാമലൈ ഉയര്‍ത്തി.

ഡല്‍ഹി പോലീസിലെ എ.സി.പിമാര്‍ സ്‌പെഷ്യല്‍ എക്‌സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് മജിസ്‌ട്രേറ്റുമാരായി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ച് നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി ആളുകളെ കരുതല്‍ തടങ്കല്ലില്‍ വെയ്ക്കുകയാണ്. ഈ രീതി ശരിയാണോ എന്ന ചോദ്യവും അണ്ണാമലൈ ഉയര്‍ത്തി. ബിജെപി ശരിക്കും സിജെപിയെ എതിര്‍ക്കുകയാണോ അതോ അവര്‍ക്ക് സൗജന്യമായി പബ്ലിസിറ്റി നല്‍കുകയാണോ എന്നതില്‍ എനിക്ക് സംശയമുണ്ട്. പ്രതിപക്ഷ വോട്ടുകളെ ഭിന്നിപ്പിക്കാനാണോ ഇവര്‍ സിജെപിയെ ഇത്രമാത്രം പ്രമോട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നതെന്നും അണ്ണാമലൈ ചോദിച്ചു. തടങ്കലിലാക്കപ്പെട്ട നേതാക്കളുടെ ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷ പരിഗണിക്കുന്നത് നീട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്ന പോലീസിന്റെ ശൈലി ഭരണഘടനാ വിരുദ്ധമാണെന്നും അണ്ണാമലൈ പറഞ്ഞു.

അതേസമയം അണ്ണാമലൈ ഉയര്‍ത്തിയ വിമര്‍ശനങ്ങള്‍ക്കെതിരെ ബിജെപി തമിഴ്നാട് ഘടകം രംഗത്തെത്തി. ബിജെപിയിലായിരുന്നപ്പോള്‍ വോട്ടര്‍ പട്ടിക പരിഷ്‌കരണത്തെയും (SIR) തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷനെയും അണ്ണാമലൈ പിന്തുണച്ചിരുന്നെന്നും പാര്‍ട്ടി വിട്ടതോടെയാണ് നിലപാടുകളില്‍ മാറ്റം വരുത്തിയതെന്നും ബിജെപി വക്താവ് നാരായണന്‍ തിരുപ്പതി ആരോപിച്ചു. ക്രമസമാധാനം പാലിക്കാന്‍ പോലീസ് കൈക്കൊള്ളുന്ന അടിയന്തര നടപടികളെ വിമര്‍ശിക്കുന്നത് ശരിയല്ലെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.

In 2011, then Gujarat Chief Minister Thiru @narendramodi avl said that if his hands were not tied, he would have gone to Delhi and waged war against the central government. Thiru Narendra Modi avl made this statement in response to the police crackdown on the peaceful anti-corruption campaign led at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. In my opinion, what the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it. Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases. If you question the violation of due process of law in a democracy, you would be called names, and a barrage of attacks would follow, including being labelled a Foreign Agent. Ever since I asked the Central Government to speak with the protestors during the NEET exam protests, I have faced constant attacks, but I let them pass because I felt it was important to focus on the issues on the ground in Tamil Nadu. I also, in a way, enjoyed this as it would quickly remove the tag of me being a BJP B Team and sent to TN as a Dhurandhar ???? Yesterday during a press meeting, I questioned the Delhi Police’s methods of detaining protestors of CJP. Since yesterday, the attacks have resumed, as expected. For some in the BJP, let me make this categorically clear, in case you have selective amnesia: I left the BJP on June 5, 2026. As I mentioned yesterday, I might not agree with the tactics of the CJP, and I think many of theirs are misguided. But if you ask me whether they have a right to oppose/argue/protest on an issue that they think is important? I would categorically say - YES. So, I would like people to ask the questions again, even if it makes some of them uncomfortable, and I wish the Central Government would answer them instead of resorting to whataboutism. https://t.co/U1VOaaWCLM was Jantar Mantar denotified as a protest site as per a standing order of the Ministry of Home Affairs after a letter was handed over by CJP seeking permission to conduct a protest? https://t.co/Gn79sPgy7b long can we have a system that gives powers to an Asst Commissioner of Police as a Special Executive Magistrate who rules over whether to keep someone in preventive detention? The ACP of Delhi Police stands over the trial where Delhi Police is the complainant against the accused CJP. Now you know which way the wind will blow. 3.On October 19th, why did the Special Executive Magistrate, aka ACP of Delhi Police, deliberately arrive late for the bail hearing of those who were arrested from Jantar Mantar on October 13th and recuse himself, saying there is a threat to his life? Is this some kind of a joke? 4.Why were 8 sureties rejected, and why was the person who came for surety subjected to cross-examination by the Special Executive Magistrate? 5. Any action taken on pellet gun usage by the Delhi police or other actions on Delhi police who have violated the standard operating procedures against the protesters during the NEET fiasco stir? Has no BJP karyakarta in Delhi violated any bond conditions during the previous Congress and AAP governments. I trust the same Delhi police were then also when barricades were jumped and orders disobeyed? How were they dealt with then? Like this? Definitely - NO. Now I hear that the detained functionaries of CJP were released by SEM after the case reached the High Court. I also recently saw a cockroach effigy burned as part of the Dusshera celebrations. Out of curiosity, I tried to find out who is giving this free publicity at a National level. No surprises here. It was led by a BJP MLA, Ashok Goel. My question again is: is the BJP opposing the CJP or giving it free publicity? Does it want the opposition votes to split by making CJP a bigger player? At this rate, the CJP couldn’t have asked for a better PR team, even if it had paid for one! (1/2)