യുപിയിൽ സഖ്യവുമായി ഒവൈസി-ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ ആസാദ്: ബിജെപിയുടെ ബി ടീമെന്ന് കോൺഗ്രസ്
വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ലഖ്നൗവില് നടന്ന സംയുക്ത വാര്ത്താസമ്മേളനത്തിലാണ് ഒവൈസിയും നാഗിന എം.പി ചന്ദ്രശേഖര് ആസാദും ചേര്ന്ന് 'സമാജിക് പരിവര്ത്തന് മോര്ച്ച' (Samajik Parivartan Morcha) എന്ന പുതിയ മുന്നണി പ്രഖ്യാപി
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi form 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' for UP polls AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "We have decided to form 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'. I can say with confidence this will be a strong Morcha to stop the BJP from coming to power in UP for the third time."— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
#WATCH | Mumbai: On the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance between AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) for the 2027 UP Assembly elections, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai says, “This gives rise to the suspicion that they intend to act as the BJP's team and help the party. The INDIA bloc is already an alliance, and instead of joining it, they are forming a separate alliance and contesting elections independently... This government, in the name of Hindutva, is against Muslims and Dalits, and it must be defeated. People will not believe whatever these leaders say. They call the entire literature of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar poison. They support casteism... If these parties are pursuing politics that indirectly helps the BJP, I believe it is completely wrong...”— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026