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Written By ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Last Updated : Friday, 13 November 2026 (10:15 IST)

യുപിയിൽ സഖ്യവുമായി ഒവൈസി-ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ ആസാദ്: ബിജെപിയുടെ ബി ടീമെന്ന് കോൺഗ്രസ്

വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ലഖ്നൗവില്‍ നടന്ന സംയുക്ത വാര്‍ത്താസമ്മേളനത്തിലാണ് ഒവൈസിയും നാഗിന എം.പി ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദും ചേര്‍ന്ന് 'സമാജിക് പരിവര്‍ത്തന്‍ മോര്‍ച്ച' (Samajik Parivartan Morcha) എന്ന പുതിയ മുന്നണി പ്രഖ്യാപി

AIMIM Azad Samaj Party Alliance, Samajik Parivartan Morcha UP Polls 2027, Asaduddin Owaisi Chandra Shekhar Azad, Congress Reaction on Owaisi Alliance, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2027 Malayalam News
Written By: ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Updated: Fri, 13 Nov 2026 (10:15 IST)
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2027-ലെ ഉത്തര്‍പ്രദേശ് നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് മുന്നോടിയായി അസദുദ്ദീന്‍ ഒവൈസിയുടെ എ.ഐ.എം.ഐ.എം (AIMIM) പാര്‍ട്ടിയും ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദിന്റെ ആസാദ് സമാജ് പാര്‍ട്ടിയും (കാന്‍ഷിറാം) ചേര്‍ന്ന് രൂപീകരിച്ച പുതിയ സഖ്യത്തിനെതിരെ രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനവുമായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്. പ്രതിപക്ഷ സഖ്യമായ 'ഇന്‍ഡ്യ' (INDIA) മുന്നണിയില്‍ ചേരാതെ പ്രത്യേക മുന്നണിയായി മത്സരിക്കുന്നത് ബി.ജെ.പിയെ പരോക്ഷമായി സഹായിക്കാനാണെന്ന് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് ഹുസൈന്‍ ദല്‍വായി ആരോപിച്ചു.
 
വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ലഖ്നൗവില്‍ നടന്ന സംയുക്ത വാര്‍ത്താസമ്മേളനത്തിലാണ് ഒവൈസിയും നാഗിന എം.പി ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദും ചേര്‍ന്ന് 'സമാജിക് പരിവര്‍ത്തന്‍ മോര്‍ച്ച' (Samajik Parivartan Morcha) എന്ന പുതിയ മുന്നണി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദിനെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥിയായി ഉയര്‍ത്തിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് സഖ്യം ഉത്തര്‍ പ്രദേശ് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനെ നേരിടുന്നത്. പ്രതിപക്ഷ വോട്ടുകള്‍ ഭിന്നിപ്പിച്ച് ബി.ജെ.പിക്ക് നേട്ടമുണ്ടാക്കിക്കൊടുക്കാനുള്ള നീക്കമാണിതെന്നാണ് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന്റെ ആരോപണം:
 
ഇന്‍ഡ്യ മുന്നണി എന്നൊരു പ്രതിപക്ഷ സഖ്യം നിലവിലിരിക്കെ അതിനൊപ്പം ചേരാതെ പ്രത്യേക സഖ്യമുണ്ടാക്കി സ്വതന്ത്രമായി മത്സരിക്കുന്നത് ഇവരുടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ ഉദ്ദേശ്യശുദ്ധിയില്‍ സംശയമുണ്ടാക്കുന്നു. ബി.ജെ.പിയുടെ ബി-ടീമായി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കാനും അവരെ സഹായിക്കാനുമാണ് ഇവര്‍ ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നതെന്ന് സംശയിക്കേണ്ടിയിരിക്കുന്നു. ഹിന്ദുത്വത്തിന്റെ പേരില്‍ മുസ്ലീങ്ങള്‍ക്കും ദളിതര്‍ക്കും എതിരെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന ബി.ജെ.പി സര്‍ക്കാരിനെ താഴെയിറക്കുകയാണ് വേണ്ടത്. ഈ നേതാക്കള്‍ പറയുന്നത് ജനങ്ങള്‍ വിശ്വസിക്കില്ല.'കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവായ ഹുസൈന്‍ ദല്‍വായി വ്റ്റക്തമാക്കി.
 
അതേസമയം, ഉത്തര്‍പ്രദേശില്‍ ബി.ജെ.പി വീണ്ടും അധികാരത്തില്‍ വരുന്നത് തടയാന്‍ സമാജ്വാദി പാര്‍ട്ടിയും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസും ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള മറ്റ് കക്ഷികള്‍ക്കും തങ്ങളുടെ സഖ്യത്തെ പിന്തുണച്ച് ഒപ്പം നില്‍ക്കാമെന്ന് ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
 
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ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
2019 മുതൽ വെബ്ദുനിയയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നു. പ്രധാനമായും സ്പോർട്സ്, , രാഷ്ട്രീയം, സിനിമ എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ലേഖനങ്ങൾ എഴുതുന്നു.   .... കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക
അടുത്ത ലേഖനം
കാട്ടുപന്നികളെ കൊന്നൊടുക്കി എളവള്ളി പഞ്ചായത്ത്; കൈയടി

'ശ്രമിച്ചത് വൻ കൊള്ളയ്ക്ക്'; സതീശനെതിരെ ജുഡീഷ്യൽ അന്വേഷണമോ? ആഞ്ഞടിച്ച് പിണറായി വിജയൻ

'ശ്രമിച്ചത് വൻ കൊള്ളയ്ക്ക്'; സതീശനെതിരെ ജുഡീഷ്യൽ അന്വേഷണമോ? ആഞ്ഞടിച്ച് പിണറായി വിജയൻജിഎൻഎ വൈദ്യുതി കരാറിലൂടെ യുഡിഎഫ് സർക്കാർ ശ്രമിച്ചത് വൻ കൊള്ളയ്ക്ക്. കരാർ വിവാദമായതോടെ അതിൽ നിന്ന് പിൻവലിഞ്ഞ് സർക്കാർ തടിതപ്പി. കൃത്യസമയത്ത് പ്രതിപക്ഷം നടത്തിയ ഇടപെടലാണ് വൻ കൊള്ളയിൽ നിന്ന് സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ രക്ഷിച്ചത്.

പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്തവർ ഡ്രൈവ് ചെയ്താൽ രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്കെതിരെ കർശന നടപടി, ബസുകളുടെ സമയക്രമം മാറ്റുന്നതും പരിഗണനയിൽ - ഗതാഗതമന്ത്രി

പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്തവർ ഡ്രൈവ് ചെയ്താൽ രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്കെതിരെ കർശന നടപടി, ബസുകളുടെ സമയക്രമം മാറ്റുന്നതും പരിഗണനയിൽ - ഗതാഗതമന്ത്രികുട്ടികളെ നിയന്ത്രിക്കാന്‍ കഴിയാത്ത സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍ രക്ഷിതാക്കള്‍ വാഹനം വില്‍ക്കാന്‍ തയ്യാറാകണമെന്നും മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

ഇന്ത്യ മൊത്തം അലഞ്ഞാലും സായിയെ പോലെ ഒരു സീതയെ കണ്ടെത്താനാവില്ല, വിമർശനങ്ങളിൽ പിന്തുണയുമായി ധനുഷ്

ഇന്ത്യ മൊത്തം അലഞ്ഞാലും സായിയെ പോലെ ഒരു സീതയെ കണ്ടെത്താനാവില്ല, വിമർശനങ്ങളിൽ പിന്തുണയുമായി ധനുഷ്സീതയുടെ വേഷം സായ് പല്ലവി അവതരിപ്പിച്ചതിനെ പറ്റി പല വിമര്‍ശനങ്ങളും ചര്‍ച്ചകളും നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

ഇറാനുമായുള്ള യുദ്ധം സൈനികമായി അവസാനിച്ചുവെന്ന് ട്രംപ്, കരാർ സാധ്യത തുറക്കുന്നോ?

ഇറാനുമായുള്ള യുദ്ധം സൈനികമായി അവസാനിച്ചുവെന്ന് ട്രംപ്, കരാർ സാധ്യത തുറക്കുന്നോ?ഇറാനുമായുള്ള യുദ്ധം സൈനികമായി അവസാനിച്ചെന്നും ഞങ്ങള്‍ ഇപ്പോഴുള്ള അവസ്ഥ തുടരുക മാത്രമാണ് ചെയ്യുന്നതെന്നും ട്രംപ് പറഞ്ഞു.

ഇസ്രായേലിൽ വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ പൂർത്തിയായി, നെതന്യാഹു പുറത്തേക്ക്: ഐസൻകോട്ട് - അറബ് പാർട്ടി സഖ്യത്തിന് സാധ്യത

ഇസ്രായേലിൽ വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ പൂർത്തിയായി, നെതന്യാഹു പുറത്തേക്ക്: ഐസൻകോട്ട് - അറബ് പാർട്ടി സഖ്യത്തിന് സാധ്യതആര്‍ക്കും തന്നെ ഭൂരിപക്ഷമില്ലാത്ത നിലയില്‍ അറബ് പാര്‍ട്ടികളുടെ പിന്തുണയാകും സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ രൂപീകരിക്കുന്നതില്‍ പ്രധാനമാവുക.

യു.ഡി.എഫിൽ ഭിന്നതകളില്ല; മന്ത്രിസഭ ഒറ്റക്കെട്ടായാണ് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് മന്ത്രി കെ. മുരളീധരൻ

യു.ഡി.എഫിൽ ഭിന്നതകളില്ല; മന്ത്രിസഭ ഒറ്റക്കെട്ടായാണ് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് മന്ത്രി കെ. മുരളീധരൻസംസ്ഥാനത്തെ പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ട എല്ലാ ഭരണപരമായ വിഷയങ്ങളും മന്ത്രിസഭയില്‍ വിശദമായി ചര്‍ച്ച ചെയ്യാറുണ്ടെന്നും, അതത് വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രിമാരുമായി കൃത്യമായി ആലോചിച്ച ശേഷമാണ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി തീരുമാനങ്ങള്‍ കൈക്കൊള്ളുന്നതെന്നും മുരളീധരന്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

യുപിയിൽ സഖ്യവുമായി ഒവൈസി-ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ ആസാദ്: ബിജെപിയുടെ ബി ടീമെന്ന് കോൺഗ്രസ്

യുപിയിൽ സഖ്യവുമായി ഒവൈസി-ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ ആസാദ്: ബിജെപിയുടെ ബി ടീമെന്ന് കോൺഗ്രസ്2027-ലെ ഉത്തര്‍പ്രദേശ് നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് മുന്നോടിയായി അസദുദ്ദീന്‍ ഒവൈസിയുടെ എ.ഐ.എം.ഐ.എം (AIMIM) പാര്‍ട്ടിയും ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദിന്റെ ആസാദ് സമാജ് പാര്‍ട്ടിയും (കാന്‍ഷിറാം) ചേര്‍ന്ന് രൂപീകരിച്ച പുതിയ സഖ്യത്തിനെതിരെ രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനവുമായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്.

കാട്ടുപന്നികളെ കൊന്നൊടുക്കി എളവള്ളി പഞ്ചായത്ത്; കൈയടി

കാട്ടുപന്നികളെ കൊന്നൊടുക്കി എളവള്ളി പഞ്ചായത്ത്; കൈയടികാട്ടുപന്നി ശല്യത്തിനെതിരെ ശക്തമായ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ച് തൃശൂരിലെ എളവള്ളി ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത്. എൽഡിഎഫ് ഭരിക്കുന്ന പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ വിവിധ വാർഡുകളിൽ രാത്രികാല പ്രത്യേക ദൗത്യത്തിലാണ് ഇരുപതോളം കാട്ടുപന്നികളെ കൊന്നൊടുക്കിയത്.

ആരോഗ്യനില വഷളായ വളർമതിയെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു; കണ്ടില്ലെന്ന് നടിച്ച് സർക്കാർ

ആരോഗ്യനില വഷളായ വളർമതിയെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു; കണ്ടില്ലെന്ന് നടിച്ച് സർക്കാർഎൽപിഎസ്ടി സമരസമിതി നേതാവ് വളർമതിയെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. നിരാഹാര സമരം 18-ാം ദിവസത്തിലേക്ക് എത്തിയപ്പോൾ വളർമതിയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില കൂടുതൽ വഷളായി. തിരുവനന്തപുരം ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്കാണ് വളർമതിയെ മാറ്റിയത്.

കേരളത്തിൽ കള്ളൻമാർ വിലസുന്നു; തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് ജ്വല്ലറിയിൽ നിന്ന് രണ്ട് കിലോ സ്വർണം കവർന്നു

കേരളത്തിൽ കള്ളൻമാർ വിലസുന്നു; തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് ജ്വല്ലറിയിൽ നിന്ന് രണ്ട് കിലോ സ്വർണം കവർന്നുതിരുവനന്തപുരം ചാലയിൽ വൻ സ്വർണക്കവർച്ച. വൈഷ്ണവി ജ്വല്ലറി ഉടമയിൽ നിന്ന് രണ്ട് കിലോ സ്വർണം കവർന്നു. കട അടച്ച് വീട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകുന്നതിനിടെ ബുള്ളറ്റിലെത്തിയ രണ്ടംഗ സംഘമാണ് ജ്വല്ലറി ഉടമയിൽ നിന്ന് സ്വർണം കവർന്നത്.