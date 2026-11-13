യുപിയിൽ സഖ്യവുമായി ഒവൈസി-ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ ആസാദ്: ബിജെപിയുടെ ബി ടീമെന്ന് കോൺഗ്രസ്

2027-ലെ ഉത്തര്‍പ്രദേശ് നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് മുന്നോടിയായി അസദുദ്ദീന്‍ ഒവൈസിയുടെ എ.ഐ.എം.ഐ.എം (AIMIM) പാര്‍ട്ടിയും ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദിന്റെ ആസാദ് സമാജ് പാര്‍ട്ടിയും (കാന്‍ഷിറാം) ചേര്‍ന്ന് രൂപീകരിച്ച പുതിയ സഖ്യത്തിനെതിരെ രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനവുമായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്. പ്രതിപക്ഷ സഖ്യമായ 'ഇന്‍ഡ്യ' (INDIA) മുന്നണിയില്‍ ചേരാതെ പ്രത്യേക മുന്നണിയായി മത്സരിക്കുന്നത് ബി.ജെ.പിയെ പരോക്ഷമായി സഹായിക്കാനാണെന്ന് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് ഹുസൈന്‍ ദല്‍വായി ആരോപിച്ചു.

വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ലഖ്നൗവില്‍ നടന്ന സംയുക്ത വാര്‍ത്താസമ്മേളനത്തിലാണ് ഒവൈസിയും നാഗിന എം.പി ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദും ചേര്‍ന്ന് 'സമാജിക് പരിവര്‍ത്തന്‍ മോര്‍ച്ച' (Samajik Parivartan Morcha) എന്ന പുതിയ മുന്നണി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദിനെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥിയായി ഉയര്‍ത്തിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് സഖ്യം ഉത്തര്‍ പ്രദേശ് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനെ നേരിടുന്നത്. പ്രതിപക്ഷ വോട്ടുകള്‍ ഭിന്നിപ്പിച്ച് ബി.ജെ.പിക്ക് നേട്ടമുണ്ടാക്കിക്കൊടുക്കാനുള്ള നീക്കമാണിതെന്നാണ് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന്റെ ആരോപണം:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi form 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' for UP polls AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "We have decided to form 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'. I can say with confidence this will be a strong Morcha to stop the BJP from coming to power in UP for the third time."

ഇന്‍ഡ്യ മുന്നണി എന്നൊരു പ്രതിപക്ഷ സഖ്യം നിലവിലിരിക്കെ അതിനൊപ്പം ചേരാതെ പ്രത്യേക സഖ്യമുണ്ടാക്കി സ്വതന്ത്രമായി മത്സരിക്കുന്നത് ഇവരുടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ ഉദ്ദേശ്യശുദ്ധിയില്‍ സംശയമുണ്ടാക്കുന്നു. ബി.ജെ.പിയുടെ ബി-ടീമായി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കാനും അവരെ സഹായിക്കാനുമാണ് ഇവര്‍ ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നതെന്ന് സംശയിക്കേണ്ടിയിരിക്കുന്നു. ഹിന്ദുത്വത്തിന്റെ പേരില്‍ മുസ്ലീങ്ങള്‍ക്കും ദളിതര്‍ക്കും എതിരെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന ബി.ജെ.പി സര്‍ക്കാരിനെ താഴെയിറക്കുകയാണ് വേണ്ടത്. ഈ നേതാക്കള്‍ പറയുന്നത് ജനങ്ങള്‍ വിശ്വസിക്കില്ല.'കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവായ ഹുസൈന്‍ ദല്‍വായി വ്റ്റക്തമാക്കി.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance between AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) for the 2027 UP Assembly elections, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai says, “This gives rise to the suspicion that they intend to act as the BJP's team and help the party. The INDIA bloc is already an alliance, and instead of joining it, they are forming a separate alliance and contesting elections independently... This government, in the name of Hindutva, is against Muslims and Dalits, and it must be defeated. People will not believe whatever these leaders say. They call the entire literature of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar poison. They support casteism... If these parties are pursuing politics that indirectly helps the BJP, I believe it is completely wrong...”