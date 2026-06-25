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ലോകത്തെ ഞെട്ടിച്ച് വെനസ്വേലയിൽ ഇരട്ട ഭൂചലനം, കനത്ത നാശനഷ്ടം, മരണസംഖ്യ ഒരു ലക്ഷം വരെയാകാൻ സാധ്യത: ജപ്പാനിലും കാലിഫോർണിയയിലും ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനം
വെനസ്വേലയിൽ 7.5 തീവ്രതയുള്ള ഇരട്ട ഭൂകമ്പത്തിൽ വൻ നാശനഷ്ടം. രാജ്യത്ത് അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥ. മണിക്കൂറുകൾക്കുള്ളിൽ ജപ്പാനിലും കാലിഫോർണിയയിലും ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനം.
Utter devastation seen across the Northern Venezuelan coastal city of La Guaira, following tonight’s pair of major earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude with an epicenter just to the west of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/BQv4YixUiB— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 25, 2026
Additional footage of the major damage in La Guaira, Venezuela from the powerful earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/TuWjpBblnF— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 25, 2026
The Japan Meteorological Agency says the magnitude 6.9 quake occurred off the coast of Iwate Prefecture and had an intensity of upper 6 on the Japanese scale of zero to 7 in the hardest-hit areas in the hardest-hit areas of Aomori Prefecture. https://t.co/bZpiKm94yl pic.twitter.com/dnuBDdKgKK— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) June 25, 2026
There was an earthquake in Northern California today too! The strongest in over 90 years. 5.6 pic.twitter.com/KlJRYQsRAR— Coco (@CocoReimagined) June 25, 2026