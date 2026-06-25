  1. വാര്‍ത്താലോകം
  2. വാര്‍ത്ത
  3. വിദേശവാര്‍ത്ത
  4. Major Earthquakes Strike Venezuela, Japan, and California Within Hours 2026
Written By ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Last Modified: Thursday, 25 June 2026 (12:50 IST)

ലോകത്തെ ഞെട്ടിച്ച് വെനസ്വേലയിൽ ഇരട്ട ഭൂചലനം, കനത്ത നാശനഷ്ടം, മരണസംഖ്യ ഒരു ലക്ഷം വരെയാകാൻ സാധ്യത: ജപ്പാനിലും കാലിഫോർണിയയിലും ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനം

വെനസ്വേലയിൽ 7.5 തീവ്രതയുള്ള ഇരട്ട ഭൂകമ്പത്തിൽ വൻ നാശനഷ്ടം. രാജ്യത്ത് അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥ. മണിക്കൂറുകൾക്കുള്ളിൽ ജപ്പാനിലും കാലിഫോർണിയയിലും ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനം.

Venezuela Twin Earthquakes 2026
BY: ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Publish: Thu, 25 Jun 2026 (12:50 IST) Updated: Thu, 25 Jun 2026 (12:48 IST)
google-news
വെനസ്വേലയില്‍ ഉണ്ടായ ശക്തമായ ഇരട്ടഭൂചലനത്തില്‍ കനത്ത നാശനഷ്ടം. ഔദ്യോഗികമായി സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെങ്കിലും മരണസംഖ്യ 10,000 മുതല്‍ ഒരു ലക്ഷം വരെയാകാന്‍ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകളാണ് പുറത്തുവരുന്നത്. വെനസ്വേല തലസ്ഥാനമായ കാരക്കസിലെ ഒരു മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റിയില്‍ 2 കെട്ടിടങ്ങള്‍ തകര്‍ന്ന് 3 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചതായി പ്രാദേശിക മേയര്‍ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. കാരക്കസില്‍ നിരവധി ബഹുനിലകെട്ടിടങ്ങളും ഒരു ഹോട്ടലും പൂര്‍ണമായി തകര്‍ന്നു. നിരവധി ആളുകള്‍ കെട്ടിട അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടയില്‍ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നതായാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍.
 
വെനസ്വേലയെ തകിടം മറിച്ച ഇരട്ട ഭൂകമ്പങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പിന്നാലെ വടക്കന്‍ ജപ്പാനിലും യുഎസിലെ വടക്കന്‍ കാലിഫോര്‍ണിയയിലും ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനങ്ങള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. 12 മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളിലാണ് മൂന്ന് വന്‍ ഭൂഖണ്ഡങ്ങളിലായി ഭൂമി കുലുങ്ങിയത്. കാരക്കസിലുണ്ടായ ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് വെനസ്വേലയില്‍ അടിയന്തിരാവസ്ഥ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. തകര്‍ന്ന കെട്ടിടാവശിഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടയില്‍ കുടുങ്ങിയവര്‍ക്കായി രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനം ഊര്‍ജിതമായി തുടരുകയാണ്. നിലവില്‍ 32 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചതായും 700 പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായും ഇടക്കാല പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡെല്‍സി റോദ്രിഗസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
 
വെനസ്വേലന്‍ തീരപ്രദേശമായ മൊറോണിന് സമീപം ഏതാനും മിനിറ്റുകളുടെ മാത്രം വ്യത്യാസത്തിലാണ് റിക്ടര്‍ സ്‌കെയിലില്‍ 7.2, 7.5 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ രണ്ട് അതിശക്തമായ ഭൂകമ്പങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടായത്. ഭൂമിക്കടിയില്‍ വെറും 10 കിലോമീറ്റര്‍ മാത്രം ആഴത്തിലുണ്ടായ ചലനമായതിനാല്‍ ഇതിന്റെ ആഘാതം അതീവ ഗുരുതരമായിരുന്നു.
 
 കെട്ടിടാവശിഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടയില്‍ നൂറുകണക്കിന് ആളുകള്‍ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുകയാണ്. പ്രാഥമിക വിവരങ്ങള്‍ പ്രകാരം നിരവധി മരണങ്ങള്‍ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കിലും അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ നീക്കം ചെയ്യുമ്പോള്‍ മരണസംഖ്യ കുത്തനെ ഉയര്‍ന്നേക്കാമെന്ന് പ്രസിഡന്‍ഷ്യല്‍ ഓഫീസ് മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നല്‍കുന്നു.
 
വടക്കന്‍ ജപ്പാനിലും ശക്തമായ ചലനം; ട്രെയിന്‍ സര്‍വീസുകള്‍ തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു
 
വെനസ്വേലയിലെ ദുരന്തത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ വടക്കന്‍ ജപ്പാനിലെ ഇവാതെ പ്രവിശ്യയുടെ പസഫിക് തീരത്ത് റിക്ടര്‍ സ്‌കെയിലില്‍ 6.9 (പിന്നീട് 7.2 ആയി പുതുക്കി) തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനമുണ്ടായി. ഭൂമിക്കടിയില്‍ 50 കിലോമീറ്റര്‍ ആഴത്തിലായിരുന്നു പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രം.
 
ടോക്കിയോ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള നഗരങ്ങളില്‍ ശക്തമായ കുലുക്കം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു. ആളുകള്‍ക്ക് എഴുന്നേറ്റു നില്‍ക്കാന്‍ പോലും സാധിക്കാത്ത വിധം ശക്തമായ കുലുക്കമായിരുന്നിട്ടും കടലിലായതിനാല്‍ വലിയ നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളോ സൂനാമി ഭീതിയോ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല. സുരക്ഷാ മുന്‍കരുതലിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി പ്രശസ്തമായ തൊഹോകു ഷിന്‍കാന്‍സെന്‍ ബുള്ളറ്റ് ട്രെയിന്‍ സര്‍വീസുകള്‍ താല്‍ക്കാലികമായി നിര്‍ത്തിവെച്ചു. ഫുകുഷിമ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള ആണവനിലയങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് കേടുപാടുകള്‍ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് അധികൃതര്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
 
കാലിഫോര്‍ണിയയിലും ഭീതി വിതച്ച് ഭൂചലനം
 
ഇതേ സമയപരിധിയില്‍ തന്നെ യുഎസിലെ വടക്കന്‍ കാലിഫോര്‍ണിയയിലും 5.6 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനമുണ്ടായി. 1940-ന് ശേഷം ഈ മേഖലയിലുണ്ടാകുന്ന ഏറ്റവും ശക്തമായ ഭൂകമ്പമാണിത്. ആറായിരത്തിലധികം വീടുകളില്‍ വൈദ്യുതി ബന്ധം വിച്ഛേദിക്കപ്പെടുകയും ചിലര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേല്‍ക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
 
About Writer
ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
2019 മുതൽ വെബ്ദുനിയയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നു. പ്രധാനമായും സ്പോർട്സ്, , രാഷ്ട്രീയം, സിനിമ എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ലേഖനങ്ങൾ എഴുതുന്നു.   .... കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക

ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം ഇന്നുമുതൽ

ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം ഇന്നുമുതൽജൂലൈ മൂന്നിനകം പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം പൂർത്തിയാക്കണമെന്നാണ് ഉത്തരവ്

സ്‌ഫോടനത്തില്‍ 12 ഇന്ത്യക്കാര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു; പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദിക്ക് ഖത്തര്‍ അമീറില്‍ നിന്ന് ഫോണ്‍ കോള്‍

സ്‌ഫോടനത്തില്‍ 12 ഇന്ത്യക്കാര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു; പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദിക്ക് ഖത്തര്‍ അമീറില്‍ നിന്ന് ഫോണ്‍ കോള്‍ഇന്ത്യക്കാര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതിന് ഒരു ദിവസത്തിന് ശേഷം പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിക്ക് ഖത്തറിലെ അമീര്‍ തമീം ബിന്‍ ഹമദ് അല്‍ താനിയില്‍ നിന്ന് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഒരു ഫോണ്‍ കോള്‍ ലഭിച്ചു. എക്സിലെ ഒരു പോസ്റ്റില്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദിയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം പറഞ്ഞത്.

അയോധ്യക്ഷേത്ര ഫണ്ട് തട്ടിപ്പ് : തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് അടുത്ത് നിൽക്കെ ബിജെപിക്ക് വൻ തിരിച്ചടി, സംഘപരിവാറിനുള്ളിലും ഭിന്നത

അയോധ്യക്ഷേത്ര ഫണ്ട് തട്ടിപ്പ് : തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് അടുത്ത് നിൽക്കെ ബിജെപിക്ക് വൻ തിരിച്ചടി, സംഘപരിവാറിനുള്ളിലും ഭിന്നതദേശീയ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തില്‍ വേരോട്ടമുണ്ടാക്കാന്‍ ബിജെപി ഏറ്റവുമധികം ഉപയോഗിച്ച വികാരം ശ്രീരാമ ജന്മഭൂമി എന്ന ആശയമായിരുന്നു.

സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഷിഗെല്ല പടരുന്നു; ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കുക

സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഷിഗെല്ല പടരുന്നു; ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കുകകഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം സ്‌കൂളിലെ തന്നെ മൂന്ന് കുട്ടികൾക്ക് ഷിഗല്ല സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിരുന്നു

കോൺഗ്രസ് പിന്നിൽ നിന്ന് കുത്തുന്നവർ; ഡിഎംകെ-ആം ആദ്മി മുന്നണിയിലേക്ക് സിപിഎം എത്തുമോ?

കോൺഗ്രസ് പിന്നിൽ നിന്ന് കുത്തുന്നവർ; ഡിഎംകെ-ആം ആദ്മി മുന്നണിയിലേക്ക് സിപിഎം എത്തുമോ?കേന്ദ്ര ഏജൻസികൾ ആം ആദ്മി നേതാവ് അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാളിനെ വേട്ടയാടിയപ്പോൾ അതിനൊപ്പം കൂടിയവരാണ് കോൺഗ്രസ്

മാസപ്പടി കേസ്: ഇഡിക്ക് മുന്നില്‍ വീണ്ടും വീണ ഹാജരായി

മാസപ്പടി കേസ്: ഇഡിക്ക് മുന്നില്‍ വീണ്ടും വീണ ഹാജരായിഎന്നാല്‍ ഇഡിയുടെ ആവശ്യം അനുസരിച്ച് ഇന്ന് ഹാജരാകുകയായിരുന്നു. എസ്എഫ്‌ഐഒയുടെ കുറ്റപത്രത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായുള്ള 134 രേഖകള്‍ ഇഡിക്ക് ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഈ രേഖകള്‍ കൂടി മുന്‍നിര്‍ത്തിയാണ് വീണയെ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യുന്നത്.

സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലെ പ്രസവാവധി 26 ആഴ്ചയായി ഉയര്‍ത്തി: യോഗ്യതാ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങള്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി

സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലെ പ്രസവാവധി 26 ആഴ്ചയായി ഉയര്‍ത്തി: യോഗ്യതാ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങള്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കികേന്ദ്ര പ്രസവാനുകൂല്യ (ഭേദഗതി) നിയമപ്രകാരം സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലെ വനിതാ ജീവനക്കാരുടെ ശമ്പളത്തോടെയുള്ള പ്രസവാവധി 12 ആഴ്ചയില്‍ നിന്ന് 26 ആഴ്ചയായി നീട്ടിയതായി മന്ത്രി ബിന്ദു കൃഷ്ണ സംസ്ഥാന നിയമസഭയെ അറിയിച്ചു. നിയമസഭയില്‍ മാത്യു കുഴല്‍നാടന്‍ എം.എല്‍.എ. ഉന്നയിച്ച വിഷയത്തിന് മറുപടി നല്‍കുകയായിരുന്നു മന്ത്രി.

181 റവന്യൂ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുടെ കൂട്ട സ്ഥലംമാറ്റം: ട്രൈബ്യൂണല്‍ സ്റ്റേ പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചത് സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന് കനത്ത തിരിച്ചടിയായി

181 റവന്യൂ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുടെ കൂട്ട സ്ഥലംമാറ്റം: ട്രൈബ്യൂണല്‍ സ്റ്റേ പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചത് സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന് കനത്ത തിരിച്ചടിയായിറവന്യൂ വകുപ്പിലെ 181 തഹസില്‍ദാര്‍മാരുടെയും സീനിയര്‍ സൂപ്രണ്ടുമാരുടെയും കൂട്ട സ്ഥലംമാറ്റം അഡ്മിനിസ്‌ട്രേറ്റീവ് ട്രൈബ്യൂണല്‍ സ്റ്റേ ചെയ്തു. എന്നാല്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നിര്‍ദ്ദേശപ്രകാരം പുതിയ തസ്തികകളില്‍ ചുമതലയേറ്റ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ക്ക് സ്റ്റേ ഉത്തരവ് ബാധകമല്ലെന്ന് ട്രൈബ്യൂണല്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

നെതന്യാഹു ഉത്തരവിട്ടു, അസിം മുനീറിനെ വധിക്കാൻ മൊസാദ് പദ്ധതി തയ്യാറാക്കിയിരുന്നതായി വെളിപ്പെടുത്തൽ

നെതന്യാഹു ഉത്തരവിട്ടു, അസിം മുനീറിനെ വധിക്കാൻ മൊസാദ് പദ്ധതി തയ്യാറാക്കിയിരുന്നതായി വെളിപ്പെടുത്തൽഅമേരിക്ക- ഇറാന്‍ സമാധാന ചര്‍ച്ചകള്‍ക്കായി സ്വിറ്റ്‌സര്‍ലന്‍ഡ് സന്ദര്‍ശനത്തിനിടെ വധിക്കാനാണ് പദ്ധതിയിട്ടതെന്ന് ബ്രസീലിയന്‍ മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകനാണ് വെളിപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ഒരു പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ് ഷോയിലാണ് പെപ്പെ എസ്‌കോബാര്‍ എന്ന ബ്രസീലിയന്‍ മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകന്റെ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തല്‍.

ഇന്ദിരയുടെ അധികാരക്കൊതി, രാജ്യം കണ്ട ഫാസിസ്റ്റ് വാഴ്ച; അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥയ്ക്കു 51 വയസ്

ഇന്ദിരയുടെ അധികാരക്കൊതി, രാജ്യം കണ്ട ഫാസിസ്റ്റ് വാഴ്ച; അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥയ്ക്കു 51 വയസ്ഇന്ദിര ഗാന്ധി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായിരിക്കെ രാജ്യത്ത് അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചതിനു ഇന്ന് 51 വയസ്. 1975 ജൂൺ 25 നാണ് രാജ്യത്ത് അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. ഇന്ത്യൻ നാഷണൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വം നൽകിയിരുന്ന സർക്കാരാണ് അന്ന് കേന്ദ്രം ഭരിച്ചിരുന്നത്. ഇന്ദിര ഗാന്ധിയായിരുന്നു പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി.