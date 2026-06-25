ലോകത്തെ ഞെട്ടിച്ച് വെനസ്വേലയിൽ ഇരട്ട ഭൂചലനം, കനത്ത നാശനഷ്ടം, മരണസംഖ്യ ഒരു ലക്ഷം വരെയാകാൻ സാധ്യത: ജപ്പാനിലും കാലിഫോർണിയയിലും ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനം വെനസ്വേലയിൽ 7.5 തീവ്രതയുള്ള ഇരട്ട ഭൂകമ്പത്തിൽ വൻ നാശനഷ്ടം. രാജ്യത്ത് അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥ. മണിക്കൂറുകൾക്കുള്ളിൽ ജപ്പാനിലും കാലിഫോർണിയയിലും ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനം.

വെനസ്വേലയില്‍ ഉണ്ടായ ശക്തമായ ഇരട്ടഭൂചലനത്തില്‍ കനത്ത നാശനഷ്ടം. ഔദ്യോഗികമായി സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെങ്കിലും മരണസംഖ്യ 10,000 മുതല്‍ ഒരു ലക്ഷം വരെയാകാന്‍ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകളാണ് പുറത്തുവരുന്നത്. വെനസ്വേല തലസ്ഥാനമായ കാരക്കസിലെ ഒരു മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റിയില്‍ 2 കെട്ടിടങ്ങള്‍ തകര്‍ന്ന് 3 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചതായി പ്രാദേശിക മേയര്‍ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. കാരക്കസില്‍ നിരവധി ബഹുനിലകെട്ടിടങ്ങളും ഒരു ഹോട്ടലും പൂര്‍ണമായി തകര്‍ന്നു. നിരവധി ആളുകള്‍ കെട്ടിട അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടയില്‍ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നതായാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍.

വെനസ്വേലയെ തകിടം മറിച്ച ഇരട്ട ഭൂകമ്പങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പിന്നാലെ വടക്കന്‍ ജപ്പാനിലും യുഎസിലെ വടക്കന്‍ കാലിഫോര്‍ണിയയിലും ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനങ്ങള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. 12 മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളിലാണ് മൂന്ന് വന്‍ ഭൂഖണ്ഡങ്ങളിലായി ഭൂമി കുലുങ്ങിയത്. കാരക്കസിലുണ്ടായ ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് വെനസ്വേലയില്‍ അടിയന്തിരാവസ്ഥ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. തകര്‍ന്ന കെട്ടിടാവശിഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടയില്‍ കുടുങ്ങിയവര്‍ക്കായി രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനം ഊര്‍ജിതമായി തുടരുകയാണ്. നിലവില്‍ 32 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചതായും 700 പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായും ഇടക്കാല പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡെല്‍സി റോദ്രിഗസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

Utter devastation seen across the Northern Venezuelan coastal city of La Guaira, following tonight’s pair of major earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude with an epicenter just to the west of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/BQv4YixUiB — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 25, 2026

വെനസ്വേലന്‍ തീരപ്രദേശമായ മൊറോണിന് സമീപം ഏതാനും മിനിറ്റുകളുടെ മാത്രം വ്യത്യാസത്തിലാണ് റിക്ടര്‍ സ്‌കെയിലില്‍ 7.2, 7.5 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ രണ്ട് അതിശക്തമായ ഭൂകമ്പങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടായത്. ഭൂമിക്കടിയില്‍ വെറും 10 കിലോമീറ്റര്‍ മാത്രം ആഴത്തിലുണ്ടായ ചലനമായതിനാല്‍ ഇതിന്റെ ആഘാതം അതീവ ഗുരുതരമായിരുന്നു.

കെട്ടിടാവശിഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടയില്‍ നൂറുകണക്കിന് ആളുകള്‍ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുകയാണ്. പ്രാഥമിക വിവരങ്ങള്‍ പ്രകാരം നിരവധി മരണങ്ങള്‍ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കിലും അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ നീക്കം ചെയ്യുമ്പോള്‍ മരണസംഖ്യ കുത്തനെ ഉയര്‍ന്നേക്കാമെന്ന് പ്രസിഡന്‍ഷ്യല്‍ ഓഫീസ് മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നല്‍കുന്നു.

Additional footage of the major damage in La Guaira, Venezuela from the powerful earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/TuWjpBblnF — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 25, 2026

വടക്കന്‍ ജപ്പാനിലും ശക്തമായ ചലനം; ട്രെയിന്‍ സര്‍വീസുകള്‍ തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു

വെനസ്വേലയിലെ ദുരന്തത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ വടക്കന്‍ ജപ്പാനിലെ ഇവാതെ പ്രവിശ്യയുടെ പസഫിക് തീരത്ത് റിക്ടര്‍ സ്‌കെയിലില്‍ 6.9 (പിന്നീട് 7.2 ആയി പുതുക്കി) തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനമുണ്ടായി. ഭൂമിക്കടിയില്‍ 50 കിലോമീറ്റര്‍ ആഴത്തിലായിരുന്നു പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രം.

ടോക്കിയോ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള നഗരങ്ങളില്‍ ശക്തമായ കുലുക്കം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു. ആളുകള്‍ക്ക് എഴുന്നേറ്റു നില്‍ക്കാന്‍ പോലും സാധിക്കാത്ത വിധം ശക്തമായ കുലുക്കമായിരുന്നിട്ടും കടലിലായതിനാല്‍ വലിയ നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളോ സൂനാമി ഭീതിയോ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല. സുരക്ഷാ മുന്‍കരുതലിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി പ്രശസ്തമായ തൊഹോകു ഷിന്‍കാന്‍സെന്‍ ബുള്ളറ്റ് ട്രെയിന്‍ സര്‍വീസുകള്‍ താല്‍ക്കാലികമായി നിര്‍ത്തിവെച്ചു. ഫുകുഷിമ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള ആണവനിലയങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് കേടുപാടുകള്‍ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് അധികൃതര്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the magnitude 6.9 quake occurred off the coast of Iwate Prefecture and had an intensity of upper 6 on the Japanese scale of zero to 7 in the hardest-hit areas in the hardest-hit areas of Aomori Prefecture. https://t.co/bZpiKm94yl pic.twitter.com/dnuBDdKgKK — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) June 25, 2026

കാലിഫോര്‍ണിയയിലും ഭീതി വിതച്ച് ഭൂചലനം

ഇതേ സമയപരിധിയില്‍ തന്നെ യുഎസിലെ വടക്കന്‍ കാലിഫോര്‍ണിയയിലും 5.6 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനമുണ്ടായി. 1940-ന് ശേഷം ഈ മേഖലയിലുണ്ടാകുന്ന ഏറ്റവും ശക്തമായ ഭൂകമ്പമാണിത്. ആറായിരത്തിലധികം വീടുകളില്‍ വൈദ്യുതി ബന്ധം വിച്ഛേദിക്കപ്പെടുകയും ചിലര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേല്‍ക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.