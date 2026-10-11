സൗദി തലസ്ഥാനമായ റിയാദിലെ കിങ് ഖാലിദ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന് നേരെ വീണ്ടും ഹൂതികളുടെ രൂക്ഷമായ മിസൈല്‍ ആക്രമണം. ആക്രമണത്തില്‍ 12 പേര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതായി സൗദി അറേബ്യ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. 309 പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.ഇതില്‍ പലരുടെയും നില അതീവ ഗുരുതരമാണ്. പശ്ചിമേഷ്യയില്‍ ഇറാനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട സംഘര്‍ഷങ്ങള്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചതിന് ശേഷം സൗദിക്കെതിരെ നടന്നതില്‍ വെച്ച് ഏറ്റവും ഭീകരമായ ആക്രമണമാണിത്.

കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസങ്ങളിലായി തുടര്‍ച്ചയായ ആക്രമണങ്ങളാണ് റിയാദ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന് നേരെ നടക്കുന്നത്. ഇതോടെ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന്റെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനം നിര്‍ത്തിവെച്ചു. ആക്രമണത്തില്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടവരില്‍ 4 പേര്‍ സൗദി അറേബ്യക്കാരാണ്. ബംഗ്ലാദേശ്,ജോര്‍ദാന്‍,ഈജിപ്ത്,പലസ്തീന്‍,സിറിയ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്നുള്ളവരും മരിച്ചവരിലുണ്ട്. കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടവരില്‍ ഒരാള്‍ അമേരിക്കന്‍ പൗരനാണ്. റിയാദിന് പുറമെ ദമാമിലെ കിങ് ഫഹദ് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന് നേരെയും ഹൂതികള്‍ ആക്രമണം നടത്തി.

SHOCKING VISUALS FROM RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA ???????? A missile attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen on King Khalid International Airport has left 12 people dead and over 300 injured, including a US citizen. ???????? Meanwhile, After Pakistan's failure to help its umah brother, US President Donald Trump has hinted at joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis, saying: “We may. We’re going to look at it… We move very quickly.” This isn't distant crossfire anymore, it's a full-scale international inferno. https://t.co/TfSPgNYTKY