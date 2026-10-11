റിയാദ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന് നേരെ വീണ്ടും ഹൂതികളുടെ ആക്രമണം, 12 പേര് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു, 309 പേര്ക്ക് പരിക്ക്, വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന്റെ പ്രവര്ത്തനം നിര്ത്തിവെച്ചു
309 പേര്ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.ഇതില് പലരുടെയും നില അതീവ ഗുരുതരമാണ്.
SHOCKING VISUALS FROM RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA ???????? A missile attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen on King Khalid International Airport has left 12 people dead and over 300 injured, including a US citizen. ???????? Meanwhile, After Pakistan's failure to help its umah brother, US President Donald Trump has hinted at joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis, saying: “We may. We’re going to look at it… We move very quickly.” This isn't distant crossfire anymore, it's a full-scale international inferno. https://t.co/TfSPgNYTKY— Megh Updates ™ (@MeghUpdates) October 11, 2026
Saudi Arabia has confirmed at least 12 people were killed and more than 300 injured after Houthi fighters struck Riyadh International Airport with a ballistic missile on Saturday. Al Jazeera's Jama Noor Ahmed reports from Riyadh that it marks a dangerous escalation. https://t.co/W8q68jmVsO— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 11, 2026