അണ്ടര്‍-19 ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് ഫൈനലില്‍ പാകിസ്ഥാനെതിരെ നേടിയ ആവേശകരമായ വിജയത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ, ഇന്ത്യന്‍ യുവതാരങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തിയ ആഘോഷപ്രകടനങ്ങളെ വിമര്‍ശിച്ച് മുന്‍ പാകിസ്ഥാന്‍ ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ മുഹമ്മദ് യൂസഫ്. കായികതാരങ്ങള്‍ കളിക്കളത്തില്‍ പ്രതിനിധീകരിക്കുന്നത് സ്വന്തം രാജ്യത്തെ മാത്രമല്ലെന്നും, മറിച്ച് അവരുടെ കുടുംബപശ്ചാത്തലത്തെയും മാതാപിതാക്കള്‍ നല്‍കിയ മൂല്യങ്ങളെയും കൂടിയാണെന്നും യൂസഫ് പറഞ്ഞു.

The #U19WorldCup has come to an end, and as usual, #India got the better of #Pakistan under pressure. It was a great learning platform for both teams and for players who have the potential to become future stars. #INDU19vPAKU19 One thing I would like to say is that when you play sports or compete at any level, you are not just representing your Country. In fact, you are representing your upbringing, the values, and the ethics your parents taught you as a child. Therefore, always remain respectful and composed, whether in victory or defeat. True sportsmanship is reflected in the way you conduct yourself, regardless of the outcome. Role model Legends #sachin & #Saeedanwar