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  4. 'You Represent Your Upbringing': Former Pakistan Captain Mohammad Yousuf Lectures India U-19 Team Over Asia Cup Final Celebrations
Written By ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Last Modified: Monday, 16 November 2026 (12:27 IST)

നിങ്ങള്‍ ഗ്രൗണ്ടില്‍ കാണിച്ചത് നിങ്ങളുടെ സംസ്‌കാരം, ഇന്ത്യന്‍ അണ്ടര്‍ 19 ടീമിന്റെ വിജയാഘോഷത്തെ വിമര്‍ശിച്ച് മുഹമ്മദ് യൂസഫ്

ശനിയാഴ്ച ഒമാനില്‍ നടന്ന കലാശപ്പോരാട്ടത്തില്‍ അവസാന പന്തില്‍ ഒരു വിക്കറ്റിനായിരുന്നു ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ചരിത്രവിജയം.

Mohammad Yousuf, India U19 vs Pakistan U19, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final, Mohit Ulva, Manal Chauhan, Cricket Sportsmanship, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, India Cricket News.
Written By: ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Updated: Mon, 16 Nov 2026 (12:30 IST)
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അണ്ടര്‍-19 ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് ഫൈനലില്‍ പാകിസ്ഥാനെതിരെ നേടിയ ആവേശകരമായ വിജയത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ, ഇന്ത്യന്‍ യുവതാരങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തിയ ആഘോഷപ്രകടനങ്ങളെ വിമര്‍ശിച്ച് മുന്‍ പാകിസ്ഥാന്‍ ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ മുഹമ്മദ് യൂസഫ്. കായികതാരങ്ങള്‍ കളിക്കളത്തില്‍ പ്രതിനിധീകരിക്കുന്നത് സ്വന്തം രാജ്യത്തെ മാത്രമല്ലെന്നും, മറിച്ച് അവരുടെ കുടുംബപശ്ചാത്തലത്തെയും മാതാപിതാക്കള്‍ നല്‍കിയ മൂല്യങ്ങളെയും കൂടിയാണെന്നും യൂസഫ് പറഞ്ഞു.
 
ശനിയാഴ്ച ഒമാനില്‍ നടന്ന കലാശപ്പോരാട്ടത്തില്‍ അവസാന പന്തില്‍ ഒരു വിക്കറ്റിനായിരുന്നു ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ചരിത്രവിജയം. വിജയത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ മനല്‍ ചൗഹാന്‍, മോഹിത് ഉല്‍വ, ചിഗുരുപതി വെങ്കിട എന്നിവരുള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള ഇന്ത്യന്‍ താരങ്ങള്‍ പാക് താരങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് നേരെ ആവേശത്തോടെ ആംഗ്യങ്ങള്‍ കാണിക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോകള്‍ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വൈറലായിരുന്നു. കളിക്കളത്തില്‍ സംഘര്‍ഷാവസ്ഥ ഉടലെടുത്തതോടെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് സ്റ്റാഫ് ഇടപെട്ടാണ് താരങ്ങളെ പിടിച്ചുമാറ്റിയത്. ഇതിനെതിരെയാണ് യൂസഫ് തന്റെ എക്‌സ് (X) അക്കൗണ്ടിലൂടെ പ്രതികരിച്ചത്.
 
'സമ്മര്‍ദ്ദഘട്ടങ്ങളെ അതിജീവിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ വീണ്ടും പാകിസ്ഥാനെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നു. ഭാവി താരങ്ങളാകാന്‍ പോകുന്ന ഇരുടീമിലെയും കളിക്കാര്‍ക്ക് ഇതൊരു മികച്ച പഠനവേദിയായിരുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍ ഒരു കാര്യം ഓര്‍മ്മിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ ഞാന്‍ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നു, ഏത് തലത്തില്‍ മത്സരിക്കുമ്പോഴും നിങ്ങള്‍ പ്രതിനിധീകരിക്കുന്നത് രാജ്യത്തെ മാത്രമല്ല, നിങ്ങളുടെ വളര്‍ത്തുഗുണത്തെയും മാതാപിതാക്കള്‍ പഠിപ്പിച്ച മൂല്യങ്ങളെയുമാണ്. ജയത്തിലും തോല്‍വിയിലും എപ്പോഴും മാന്യതയും സംയമനവും പാലിക്കുക. സച്ചിന്‍ ടെണ്ടുല്‍ക്കറെയും സയീദ് അന്‍വറിനെയും പോലുള്ള ഇതിഹാസങ്ങളെ മാതൃകയാക്കുക, യൂസഫ് കുറിച്ചു.
 
മത്സരത്തില്‍ ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്ത പാകിസ്ഥാന്‍ ഉസ്മാന്‍ ഖാന്റെ സെഞ്ച്വറി (107) മികവില്‍ 337 റണ്‍സാണ് നേടിയത്. മറുപടി ബാറ്റിംഗില്‍ 252 റണ്‍സിന് എട്ട് വിക്കറ്റ് എന്ന നിലയില്‍ തകര്‍ന്ന ഇന്ത്യയെ മനല്‍ ചൗഹാനും (47) മോഹിത് ഉല്‍വയും (49*) ചേര്‍ന്നാണ് വിജയതീരത്തേക്ക് നയിച്ചത്. അവസാന പന്തില്‍ മൂന്ന് റണ്‍സ് വേണ്ടിയിരിക്കെ ബൗണ്ടറി പായിച്ചാണ് മോഹിത് ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് കിരീടം സമ്മാനിച്ചത്.ALSO READ: ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ആരാധകർക്ക് ആവേശവാർത്ത; 2029 ചാമ്പ്യൻസ് ട്രോഫിക്കും 2031 ഏകദിന ലോകകപ്പിനും ഇന്ത്യ വേദിയാകും
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ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
2019 മുതൽ വെബ്ദുനിയയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നു. പ്രധാനമായും സ്പോർട്സ്, , രാഷ്ട്രീയം, സിനിമ എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ലേഖനങ്ങൾ എഴുതുന്നു.   .... കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക
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ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ആരാധകർക്ക് ആവേശവാർത്ത; 2029 ചാമ്പ്യൻസ് ട്രോഫിക്കും 2031 ഏകദിന ലോകകപ്പിനും ഇന്ത്യ വേദിയാകും

സെവാഗിനെ ഓർമപ്പെടുത്തി ആര്യവീർ വീണ്ടും; യുഎഇയെ 70 റൺസിന് വീഴ്ത്തി ഇന്ത്യ അണ്ടർ 19 ഏഷ്യ കപ്പ് സെമിയിൽ

സെവാഗിനെ ഓർമപ്പെടുത്തി ആര്യവീർ വീണ്ടും; യുഎഇയെ 70 റൺസിന് വീഴ്ത്തി ഇന്ത്യ അണ്ടർ 19 ഏഷ്യ കപ്പ് സെമിയിൽയുഎഇയെ 70 റൺസിന് തോൽപ്പിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ അണ്ടർ 19 ഏഷ്യ കപ്പ് സെമിയിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചു. വിരേന്ദർ സെവാഗിന്റെ മകൻ ആര്യവീർ സെവാഗിന്റെ സെഞ്ചുറി പ്രകടനമാണ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ജയത്തിൽ നിർണായകമായത്. ആര്യവീർ ആണ് കളിയിലെ താരം.

സഞ്ജു വീണ്ടും ആഭ്യന്തര ക്രിക്കറ്റിലേക്ക്, സയ്യിദ് മുഷ്താഖ് അലി ട്രോഫിയിൽ കേരളത്തെ നയിക്കും

സഞ്ജു വീണ്ടും ആഭ്യന്തര ക്രിക്കറ്റിലേക്ക്, സയ്യിദ് മുഷ്താഖ് അലി ട്രോഫിയിൽ കേരളത്തെ നയിക്കുംശ്രീലങ്കയ്‌ക്കെതിരായുള്ള ഇന്ത്യയുടെ അടുത്ത ടി20 പരമ്പര ഡിസംബര്‍ മൂന്നാം വാരമാണ് ആരംഭിക്കുക. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് സഞ്ജു കേരളത്തിനായി വീണ്ടും കളത്തിലിറങ്ങുന്നത്.

41 വയസിൽ ഡബിൾ സെഞ്ചുറി, ചരിത്രനേട്ടം കുറിച്ച് ക്രെയ്ഗ് ഇർവിൻ

41 വയസിൽ ഡബിൾ സെഞ്ചുറി, ചരിത്രനേട്ടം കുറിച്ച് ക്രെയ്ഗ് ഇർവിൻസിംബാബ്വെയ്ക്കായി ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ ഒരു താരം നേടുന്ന ഏറ്റവും വലിയ വ്യക്തിഗത പ്രകടനമാണിത്.

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പര്യടനമില്ല, ഐസിസി വിഹിതം കുറയും, ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ക്രിക്കറ്റിന് നഷ്ടം 627 കോടി!

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പര്യടനമില്ല, ഐസിസി വിഹിതം കുറയും, ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ക്രിക്കറ്റിന് നഷ്ടം 627 കോടി!ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് പര്യടനം ഇല്ലാത്തതിനാല്‍ രാജ്യാന്തര ക്രിക്കറ്റ് കൗണ്‍സിലില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള വരുമാനവിഹിതത്തില്‍ കുറവുണ്ടാകുമെന്നതാണ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ക്രിക്കറ്റിന് തിരിച്ചടിയായത്. ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയക്കെതിരായ ആഷസ് പരമ്പര കൂടി സ്വന്തം മണ്ണില്‍ നടക്കുന്ന വര്‍ഷമാണിത്.

ഇഷാൻ തിരിച്ചെത്തി, വൈഭവും ഭുവിയും പുറത്ത്, കിവികളെ ബാറ്റിങ്ങിനയച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ

ഇഷാൻ തിരിച്ചെത്തി, വൈഭവും ഭുവിയും പുറത്ത്, കിവികളെ ബാറ്റിങ്ങിനയച്ച് ഇന്ത്യന്യൂസിലന്‍ഡ് നിരയില്‍ കെയ്ല്‍ ജാമിസണ് പകരം നഥന്‍ സ്മിത്തും ഇടം പിടിച്ചു.

England vs Spain : സ്‌പെയിനിന്റെ 43 മത്സരങ്ങളുടെ അപരാജിത കുതിപ്പിന് പൂട്ടിട്ട് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട്, മാഡ്രിഡില്‍ പത്ത് പേരുമായി പൊരുതി വിജയിച്ചു

England vs Spain : സ്‌പെയിനിന്റെ 43 മത്സരങ്ങളുടെ അപരാജിത കുതിപ്പിന് പൂട്ടിട്ട് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട്, മാഡ്രിഡില്‍ പത്ത് പേരുമായി പൊരുതി വിജയിച്ചുലോകകപ്പ് ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരായ സ്‌പെയിനിന്റെ 43 മത്സരങ്ങളുടെ അപരാജിത കുതിപ്പിന് കടിഞ്ഞാണിട്ട് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട്. യുവേഫ നേഷന്‍സ് ലീഗ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് എ3 പോരാട്ടത്തില്‍ സ്‌പെയിനിന്റെ തട്ടകമായ റിയാദ് എയര്‍ മെട്രോപൊളിറ്റാനോ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തില്‍ വെച്ചാണ് 10 പേരായി ചുരുങ്ങിയിട്ടും ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് വിജയം നേടിയെടുത്തത്.

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