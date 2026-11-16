നിങ്ങള് ഗ്രൗണ്ടില് കാണിച്ചത് നിങ്ങളുടെ സംസ്കാരം, ഇന്ത്യന് അണ്ടര് 19 ടീമിന്റെ വിജയാഘോഷത്തെ വിമര്ശിച്ച് മുഹമ്മദ് യൂസഫ്
ശനിയാഴ്ച ഒമാനില് നടന്ന കലാശപ്പോരാട്ടത്തില് അവസാന പന്തില് ഒരു വിക്കറ്റിനായിരുന്നു ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ചരിത്രവിജയം.
The #U19WorldCup has come to an end, and as usual, #India got the better of #Pakistan under pressure. It was a great learning platform for both teams and for players who have the potential to become future stars. #INDU19vPAKU19 One thing I would like to say is that when you play sports or compete at any level, you are not just representing your Country. In fact, you are representing your upbringing, the values, and the ethics your parents taught you as a child. Therefore, always remain respectful and composed, whether in victory or defeat. True sportsmanship is reflected in the way you conduct yourself, regardless of the outcome. Role model Legends #sachin & #Saeedanwar— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) November 15, 2026
@yousaf1788 They are 16-18 years old kids pak players abused them in last match as well in this match they were hurled with racial slurs and what not How can u expect a teenager whos being abused the entire to not react Also our mature support staff stopped then but your players started it https://t.co/aKjFLcePAB— naruto (@kakah_ihatakee1) November 15, 2026