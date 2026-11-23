ജൊഹാനസ്ബര്‍ഗ്: ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ലോകത്തെ പിടിച്ചുകുലുക്കിയ 2018-ലെ 'സാന്‍ഡ്പേപ്പര്‍ഗേറ്റ്' പന്ത് ചുരണ്ടല്‍ വിവാദത്തില്‍ പ്രതികരണവുമായി ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കന്‍ ഇതിഹാസ താരം എ.ബി ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്സ്. കേപ്ടൗണില്‍ നടന്ന മൂന്നാം ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ മാത്രമല്ല, പരമ്പരയില്‍ ഡര്‍ബനില്‍ നടന്ന ആദ്യടെസ്റ്റിലും ഓസീസ് താരങ്ങള്‍ പന്തില്‍ കൃത്രിമം കാണിച്ചോ എന്ന് സംശയമുണ്ടെന്നും ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയന്‍ ടീമിലെ എല്ലാവര്‍ക്കും തന്നെ ഇക്കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ കൃത്യമായി അറിയാമായിരുന്നുവെന്നും അതില്‍ തനിക്ക് യാതൊരു സംശയവുമില്ലെന്നും തന്റെ യൂട്യൂബ് ചാനലില്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ച വീഡിയോയില്‍ ഡിവില്ലിയേഴ്‌സ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

മുന്‍ ഓസ്ട്രേലിയന്‍ താരം ഉസ്മാന്‍ ഖവാജയുടെ 'സബര്‍' (Sabr) എന്ന ആത്മകഥ പുറത്തുവന്നതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് എട്ട് വര്‍ഷം പഴക്കമുള്ള പന്ത് ചുരണ്ടല്‍ വിവാദം വീണ്ടും കത്തിപ്പടര്‍ന്നത്. കേപ്ടൗണ്‍ ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ പന്തില്‍ കൃത്രിമം കാണിക്കുന്നതിനെ പറ്റിയുള്ള അറിവ് എല്ലാ ഓസീസ് താരങ്ങള്‍ക്കും പരിശീലക ടീമിനുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് പുസ്തകത്തില്‍ ഖവാജ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിരുന്നു. ഖവാജയുടെ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തലിന് പിന്തുണയുമായി ഡേവിഡ് വാര്‍ണറും കാമറൂണ്‍ ബാന്‍ക്രോഫ്റ്റും രംഗത്ത് വന്നപ്പോള്‍ നിലവിലെ ഓസീസ് ടെസ്റ്റ് ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ പാറ്റ് കമ്മിന്‍സ്, പേസര്‍ ജോഷ് ഹേസല്‍വുഡ് എന്നിവര്‍ ഈ ആരോപണങ്ങളെ തള്ളി രംഗത്തുവന്നിരുന്നു.

AB de Villiers is leaving little room for ambiguity on Sandpapergate. He insists it started in Durban, not Port Elizabeth, and says he has "zero percent doubt" that there was a premeditated decision to cheat, known to everyone involved. "It started in Durban. SA's first test defeat was suspicuous. The ball started "reversing" way too early in the Kingsmead." "Why are we all so worried about the object that was used? The fact of the matter is there was a premeditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground. And every single person knew about it. I have zero percent doubt about it." Cummins and Hazlewood have denied knowing about sandpaper. ABD's point is different: "The bowlers in particular knew because the ball doesn't just reverse." He also argues that the bowlers knew, and that Cricket Australia, not just Smith, Warner and Bancroft, must take responsibility. If the debate is bigger than sandpaper, what is Australia still not telling us?