മണിരത്നത്തിന്റെ പുതിയ ചിത്രത്തിൽ സൂര്യയും ധനുഷും!, അണിയറയിൽ വമ്പൻ സിനിമയെന്ന് റിപ്പോർട്ട്
തമിഴ് സിനിമയിലെ സൂപ്പര് താരങ്ങളായ ധനുഷ്, സൂര്യ എന്നിവര് ഈ സിനിമയിലൂടെ ഒന്നിച്ചേക്കുമെന്നാണ് ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ വിവരങ്ങള് പറയുന്നത്.
BUZZ - #ManiRatnam is reportedly planning a dual-hero project with #Suriya & #Dhanush playing the two leads. Discussions are said to have taken place with both actors, and they have reportedly given their consent. Further rounds of discussions are expected to take place regarding salaries and shooting schedules to see if everything falls into place. #Suriya has previously worked with #ManiRatnam, whereas #Dhanush was in talks for projects with the filmmaker, but their collaboration never materialised. If the project materialises, it could be #Suriya’s next film after #Suriya48, potentially #Suriya49, while it could be #D57 for #Dhanush after wrapping up #D56. With two stars who have significant box-office pull coming together under #ManiRatnam’s direction, this project has the potential to become a major money-spinner for Kollywood.— Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) November 2, 2026