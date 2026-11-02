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Written By ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Last Modified: Monday, 2 November 2026 (20:09 IST)

മണിരത്നത്തിന്റെ പുതിയ ചിത്രത്തിൽ സൂര്യയും ധനുഷും!, അണിയറയിൽ വമ്പൻ സിനിമയെന്ന് റിപ്പോർട്ട്

തമിഴ് സിനിമയിലെ സൂപ്പര്‍ താരങ്ങളായ ധനുഷ്, സൂര്യ എന്നിവര്‍ ഈ സിനിമയിലൂടെ ഒന്നിച്ചേക്കുമെന്നാണ് ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ പറയുന്നത്.

Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Dhanush, Suriya Dhanush Movie, Mani Ratnam Next Movie, Tamil Cinema, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Jyothika, Tamil Film Industry, Two Hero Film, Kollywood News
Written By: ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
Updated: Mon, 2 Nov 2026 (16:46 IST)
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തമിഴ് സിനിമയില്‍ ആയുധ എഴുത്ത്, പൊന്നിയിന്‍ സെല്‍വന്‍, സെക്ക സിവന്ത വാനം തുടങ്ങിയ മള്‍ട്ടി സ്റ്റാറര്‍ സിനിമകള്‍ ഒരുക്കിയ ഇതിഹാസ സംവിധായകന്‍ മണിരത്‌നം മറ്റൊരു മള്‍ട്ടി സ്റ്റാറര്‍ സിനിമയൊരുക്കാന്‍ തയ്യാറെടുക്കുന്നു. തമിഴ് സിനിമയിലെ സൂപ്പര്‍ താരങ്ങളായ ധനുഷ്, സൂര്യ എന്നിവര്‍ ഈ സിനിമയിലൂടെ ഒന്നിച്ചേക്കുമെന്നാണ് ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ പറയുന്നത്.
 
 രണ്ട് നായകന്മാര്‍ക്കും തുല്യപ്രാധാന്യമുള്ള കഥയുമായാണ് മണിരത്‌നം എത്തുന്നതെന്നാണ് പുറത്തുവരുന്ന റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍. ചര്‍ച്ചകള്‍ പ്രാരംഭ ഘട്ടത്തിലാണെന്നും താരങ്ങളുടെ സമ്മതവും ഡേറ്റും ലഭിക്കുന്നതിനെ ആശ്രയിച്ചായിരിക്കും തുടര്‍നീക്കങ്ങളെന്നും സൂചനയുണ്ട്. നേരത്തെയും സൂര്യയെ നായകനാക്കി 
 
നേരത്തെ പദ്ധതിയുമായി മണിരത്‌നം സൂര്യയെ സമീപിച്ചെന്നും എന്നാല്‍ തിരക്കഥ സൂര്യയ്ക്ക് ഇഷമാവാത്തതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഉപേക്ഷിക്കുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്നുമാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്. മണിരത്‌നവുമായി സിനിമ ചെയ്യുന്നതില്‍ ജ്യോതികയ്ക്ക് താല്പര്യമുണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെന്നും റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകളുണ്ട്. തിരക്കഥയില്‍ മാറ്റങ്ങള്‍ വരുത്തി ഇത്തവണ സൂര്യയെ വീണ്ടും മണിരത്‌നം സമീപിച്ചെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍ പറയുന്നത്.
 
ഇത്തവണ ധനുഷിനെയും ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമാക്കാനാണ് സംവിധായകന്റെ ആലോചനയെന്നാണ് വിവരം. രണ്ട് താരങ്ങളുടെയും അഭിനയശേഷിയും വ്യത്യസ്തമായ താരപരിവേഷവും പ്രയോജനപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന രീതിയിലായിരിക്കും ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ അവതരണം. എന്നാല്‍ കഥയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലമോ കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളുടെ സ്വഭാവമോ സംബന്ധിച്ച കൂടുതല്‍ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ പുറത്തുവന്നിട്ടില്ല.
 
2004ല്‍ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ മണിരത്‌നം ചിത്രം 'ആയുധ എഴുത്ത്' എന്ന സിനിമയില്‍ തന്റെ കരിയറിലെ ഏറ്റവും ശ്രദ്ധേയമായ വേഷങ്ങളില്‍ ഒന്ന് സൂര്യ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. സൂര്യയ്‌ക്കൊപ്പം സിദ്ധാര്‍ഥും മാധവനും പ്രധാന വേഷങ്ങളിലെത്തിയ ചിത്രം ഏറെ നിരൂപകപ്രശംസയും നേടിയിരുന്നു.
 
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ജിതിൻരാജ് കെ വി
2019 മുതൽ വെബ്ദുനിയയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നു. പ്രധാനമായും സ്പോർട്സ്, , രാഷ്ട്രീയം, സിനിമ എന്നീ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ലേഖനങ്ങൾ എഴുതുന്നു.   .... കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക
അടുത്ത ലേഖനം
'കിച്ചു രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു', റോഷ്നയുടെ ചിത്രത്തിന് കീഴിൽ പരിഹാസ കമൻ്റ്, തക്ക മറുപടി നൽകി റോഷ്ണ ആൻ റോയ്

മട്ടാഞ്ചേരിയിലെ ഗ്യാങ്, തലവൻ മമ്മൂട്ടി; വില്ലൻ ആസിഫോ?

മട്ടാഞ്ചേരിയിലെ ഗ്യാങ്, തലവൻ മമ്മൂട്ടി; വില്ലൻ ആസിഫോ?മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ വരാനിരിക്കുന്ന സിനിമകളിൽ ആരാധകർ വലിയ പ്രതീക്ഷകളോടെ ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്ന പ്രൊജക്ടാണ് 'മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി മാഫിയ'. ഖാലിദ് റഹ്‌മാൻ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന ചിത്രത്തിൽ മമ്മൂട്ടിക്കൊപ്പം ആസിഫ് അലിയും നസ്ലനും പ്രധാന വേഷങ്ങളിലെത്തുന്നു.

രാവണൻ അത്ര മോശക്കാരനല്ലെന്ന് സായ് പല്ലവി, രാവണനെ സ്നേഹിക്കുന്ന സീതയോ?, നടിക്കെതിരെ വിമർശനം

രാവണൻ അത്ര മോശക്കാരനല്ലെന്ന് സായ് പല്ലവി, രാവണനെ സ്നേഹിക്കുന്ന സീതയോ?, നടിക്കെതിരെ വിമർശനംനവംബര്‍ 5ന് ദീപാവലി റിലീസായാണ് സിനിമ തിയേറ്ററുകളിലെത്തുന്നത്. റിലീസിന് മുന്നോടിയായി ഒക്ടോബര്‍ 27ന് ലോസ് ആഞ്ചലസില്‍ സിനിമയുടെ പ്രത്യേക പ്രീമിയര്‍ ഷോ നടന്നിരുന്നു.

പെഡ്ഡിയിൽ മോശമായാണ് എന്നെ ചിത്രീകരിച്ചത്, എന്റെ പ്രിവിലേജ് ഉപയോഗിക്കാമായിരുന്നു, പക്ഷേ.. ജാൻവി കപൂർ

പെഡ്ഡിയിൽ മോശമായാണ് എന്നെ ചിത്രീകരിച്ചത്, എന്റെ പ്രിവിലേജ് ഉപയോഗിക്കാമായിരുന്നു, പക്ഷേ.. ജാൻവി കപൂർതെലുങ്കില്‍ രാം ചരണ്‍ നായകനായ പെഡ്ഡി എന്ന സിനിമയില്‍ തന്നെ ഒബ്ജക്ടിഫൈ ചെയ്ത് ചിത്രീകരിച്ച രീതിയില്‍ പ്രതികരിച്ച് ബോളിവുഡ് താരം ജാന്‍വി കപൂര്‍. പ്രശസ്ത ചാറ്റ് ഷോയായ 'കോഫി വിത്ത് കരണ്‍ സീസണ്‍ 9'-ല്‍ കരണ്‍ ജോഹറുമായി സംസാരിക്കവെയാണ് താരം ഇതിനെ പറ്റി തുറന്ന് സംസാരിച്ചത്.

നായകന്റെ ഭാര്യയ്ക്ക് എന്നെ ഇഷ്ടമായില്ല, അങ്ങനെ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട സിനിമയുണ്ട്: താപ്‌സി പന്നു

നായകന്റെ ഭാര്യയ്ക്ക് എന്നെ ഇഷ്ടമായില്ല, അങ്ങനെ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട സിനിമയുണ്ട്: താപ്‌സി പന്നുതെന്നിന്ത്യന്‍ സിനിമയില്‍ മാത്രമല്ല ബോളിവുഡിലും ഒട്ടേറെ വിജയസിനിമകള്‍ നല്‍കിയിട്ടുള്ള നായികയാണ് താപ്‌സി പന്നു. യാതൊരു സിനിമാ പശ്ചാത്തലവുമില്ലാതെയെത്തി തെന്നിന്ത്യന്‍ സിനിമകളില്‍ കഴിവ് തെളിയിച്ചാണ് താപ്‌സി ബോളിവുഡില്‍ തിളങ്ങിയത്.

നയൻതാര-കവിൻ ചിത്രം 'ഹായ്' ഒ.ടി.ടിയിലേക്ക്: റിലീസ് തീയതി പുറത്ത്

നയൻതാര-കവിൻ ചിത്രം 'ഹായ്' ഒ.ടി.ടിയിലേക്ക്: റിലീസ് തീയതി പുറത്ത്നയന്‍താരയും കവിനും ആദ്യമായി ഒന്നിച്ച തമിഴ് റൊമാന്റിക് ഡ്രാമ ചിത്രം 'ഹായ്' ഒ.ടി.ടി റിലീസിന് ഒരുങ്ങുന്നു.

യുഎസ് തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: സെനറ്റിലേക്കുള്ള നിർണായക സീറ്റുകളിൽ ഡെമോക്രാറ്റുകൾക്ക് മുൻതൂക്കമെന്ന് സർവേ

യുഎസ് തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: സെനറ്റിലേക്കുള്ള നിർണായക സീറ്റുകളിൽ ഡെമോക്രാറ്റുകൾക്ക് മുൻതൂക്കമെന്ന് സർവേസെനറ്റിലേക്കുള്ള പോരാട്ടത്തില്‍ റിപ്പബ്ലിക്കന്‍ പാര്‍ട്ടിയുടെ കൈവശമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന അഞ്ചിടത്ത് ഡെമോക്രാറ്റുകള്‍ മുന്നിട്ട് നില്‍ക്കുന്നതായാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍. മറ്റൊരു സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നേരിയ മുന്‍തൂക്കവും ഡെമോക്രാറ്റുകള്‍ക്കുണ്ട്.

ആർഎസ്എസ് പഥസഞ്ചലനത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത് സോഹോ സ്ഥാപകൻ ശ്രീധർ വെമ്പു, കാവി പുറത്തായെന്ന് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ

ആർഎസ്എസ് പഥസഞ്ചലനത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത് സോഹോ സ്ഥാപകൻ ശ്രീധർ വെമ്പു, കാവി പുറത്തായെന്ന് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയതെങ്കാശി ജില്ലയില്‍ നടന്ന ആര്‍എസ്എസിന്റെ റൂട്ട് മാര്‍ച്ചില്‍ വെമ്പു പങ്കെടുത്തതിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങളും ദൃശ്യങ്ങളും പുറത്തുവന്നതോടെയാണ് സംഭവം സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ ചര്‍ച്ചയായത്. ആര്‍എസ്എസിന്റെ 102 വര്‍ഷത്തെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ അടയാളപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന ബാനറുകള്‍ക്ക് കീഴില്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ അണിനിരന്ന പരിപാടിയിലാണ് ശ്രീധര്‍ വെമ്പു പങ്കെടുത്തത്.

യുഎസ് - ഇസ്രായേൽ ആക്രമണമുണ്ടായാൽ യുദ്ധം യൂറോപ്പിലേക്കും വ്യാപിപ്പിക്കും: മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി ഇറാൻ

യുഎസ് - ഇസ്രായേൽ ആക്രമണമുണ്ടായാൽ യുദ്ധം യൂറോപ്പിലേക്കും വ്യാപിപ്പിക്കും: മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി ഇറാൻയുഎസ് ഇടക്കാല തിരെഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് ശേഷം ഇറാനെ ആക്രമിക്കാന്‍ യുഎസ് - ഇസ്രായേല്‍ സഖ്യം പദ്ധതിയിടുന്നുവെന്ന വാര്‍ത്തകള്‍ക്കിടെയാണ് ഇറാന്‍ ഇക്കാര്യം പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്.

മണിക്കൂറിൽ 280 കി മീ വേഗത, 8 കോച്ച് ,557 യാത്രക്കാൾ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ആദ്യ ബുള്ളറ്റ് ട്രെയിൻ വരുന്നു..

മണിക്കൂറിൽ 280 കി മീ വേഗത, 8 കോച്ച് ,557 യാത്രക്കാൾ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ആദ്യ ബുള്ളറ്റ് ട്രെയിൻ വരുന്നു..ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ട്രെയിന്‍ ഗതാഗതത്തില്‍ വിപ്ലവം സൃഷ്ടിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് രാജ്യത്തെ ആദ്യ ഹൈസ്പീഡ് ബുള്ളറ്റ് ട്രെയിന്‍ പുറത്തിറങ്ങാനൊരുങ്ങുന്നു. മുംബൈ- അഹമ്മദാബാദ് ഹൈസ്പീഡ് റെയില്‍ കോറിഡോറിലാണ് ആദ്യത്തെ ബുള്ളറ്റ് ട്രെയിന്‍ ഓടുക.

അവിവാഹിതരെ ഇതിലെ എന്ന് ക്ഷേത്രം, കോഴിക്കോട് കാരന്തൂർ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ അപേക്ഷകരായി എത്തിയത് എഴായിരം പേർ!

അവിവാഹിതരെ ഇതിലെ എന്ന് ക്ഷേത്രം, കോഴിക്കോട് കാരന്തൂർ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ അപേക്ഷകരായി എത്തിയത് എഴായിരം പേർ!യുവജനങ്ങള്‍ക്കായി കാരന്തൂര്‍ ഹരഹര മഹാദേവക്ഷേത്രം ഭാരവാഹികള്‍ നടത്തിയ വിവാഹ രജിസ്‌ട്രേഷന്‍ ക്യാമ്പിന് അഭൂതപൂര്‍വ്വമായ ജനതിരക്ക്. ആയിരത്തോളം വരുന്ന യുവജനങ്ങളെയാണ് സംഘാടകര്‍ പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചതെങ്കില്‍ ഏഴായിരത്തോളം പേരാണ് ക്യാമ്പില്‍ രജിസ്റ്റര്‍ ചെയ്യാനായി എത്തിയത്.