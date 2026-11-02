മണിരത്നത്തിന്റെ പുതിയ ചിത്രത്തിൽ സൂര്യയും ധനുഷും!, അണിയറയിൽ വമ്പൻ സിനിമയെന്ന് റിപ്പോർട്ട്

തമിഴ് സിനിമയില്‍ ആയുധ എഴുത്ത്, പൊന്നിയിന്‍ സെല്‍വന്‍, സെക്ക സിവന്ത വാനം തുടങ്ങിയ മള്‍ട്ടി സ്റ്റാറര്‍ സിനിമകള്‍ ഒരുക്കിയ ഇതിഹാസ സംവിധായകന്‍ മണിരത്‌നം മറ്റൊരു മള്‍ട്ടി സ്റ്റാറര്‍ സിനിമയൊരുക്കാന്‍ തയ്യാറെടുക്കുന്നു. തമിഴ് സിനിമയിലെ സൂപ്പര്‍ താരങ്ങളായ ധനുഷ്, സൂര്യ എന്നിവര്‍ ഈ സിനിമയിലൂടെ ഒന്നിച്ചേക്കുമെന്നാണ് ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ പറയുന്നത്.

രണ്ട് നായകന്മാര്‍ക്കും തുല്യപ്രാധാന്യമുള്ള കഥയുമായാണ് മണിരത്‌നം എത്തുന്നതെന്നാണ് പുറത്തുവരുന്ന റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍. ചര്‍ച്ചകള്‍ പ്രാരംഭ ഘട്ടത്തിലാണെന്നും താരങ്ങളുടെ സമ്മതവും ഡേറ്റും ലഭിക്കുന്നതിനെ ആശ്രയിച്ചായിരിക്കും തുടര്‍നീക്കങ്ങളെന്നും സൂചനയുണ്ട്. നേരത്തെയും സൂര്യയെ നായകനാക്കി

BUZZ - #ManiRatnam is reportedly planning a dual-hero project with #Suriya & #Dhanush playing the two leads. Discussions are said to have taken place with both actors, and they have reportedly given their consent. Further rounds of discussions are expected to take place regarding salaries and shooting schedules to see if everything falls into place. #Suriya has previously worked with #ManiRatnam, whereas #Dhanush was in talks for projects with the filmmaker, but their collaboration never materialised. If the project materialises, it could be #Suriya’s next film after #Suriya48, potentially #Suriya49, while it could be #D57 for #Dhanush after wrapping up #D56. With two stars who have significant box-office pull coming together under #ManiRatnam’s direction, this project has the potential to become a major money-spinner for Kollywood.