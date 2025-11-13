Dulquer Salmaan Kaantha: 'നടിപ്പു ചക്രവർത്തി, നാഷണൽ അവാർഡ് വരെ ലഭിക്കാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്': കാന്തയുടെ പ്രിവ്യൂ ഷോയില്‍ തിളങ്ങി ദുൽഖർ

ദുൽഖർ സൽമാനെ നായകനാക്കി സെൽവമണി സെൽവരാജ് തിരക്കഥയും സംവിധാനവും നിർവഹിക്കുന്ന സിനിമയാണ് കാന്ത. സിനിമ റിലീസിനൊരുങ്ങുകയാണ്. ദുൽഖർ സൽമാന്റെ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള വേഫേറർ ഫിലിംസ്, റാണ ദഗ്ഗുബതിയുടെ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള സ്പിരിറ്റ് മീഡിയ എന്നിവർ ചേർന്നാണ് സിനിമ നിർമ്മിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

ഇപ്പോഴിതാ സിനിമയുടെ റിലീസിന് മുന്നോടിയായി ചെന്നൈയില്‍ മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്കുവേണ്ടി നടത്തിയ സിനിമയുടെ പ്രിവ്യൂ ഷോയില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള പ്രതികരണങ്ങളാണ് സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ നിറയുന്നത്. സിനിമ മികച്ചതാണെന്നും ദുൽഖറിന്റെ കരിയർ ബെസ്റ്റ് പെർഫോമൻസ് ആണ് ചിത്രത്തിലേതെന്നും അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ട്.







സിനിമയിലൂടെ ദുൽഖറിന് നാഷണൽ അവാർഡ് വരെ ലഭിക്കാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്നാണ് ആരാധകർ പറയുന്നത്. ദുൽഖറിനെ നടിപ്പു ചക്രവർത്തി എന്നാണ് തമിഴകം ഇപ്പോൾ വിളിക്കുന്നത്. ജേക്സ് ബിജോയുടെ മ്യൂസിക്കിനും കയ്യടികൾ ലഭിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. സിനിമ സൂപ്പർ ഹിറ്റാകുമെന്നാണ് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ എത്തുന്ന കമന്റുകൾ.





സിനിമ നവംബർ 14 ന് ആഗോള റിലീസ് ചെയ്യും. അടുത്തിടെ ഇറങ്ങിയ സിനിമയുടെ ട്രെയിലറിന് മികച്ച അഭിപ്രായമായിരുന്നു ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നത്.1950 കാലഘട്ടത്തിലെ മദ്രാസിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് കാന്തയുടെ കഥ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. രണ്ട് വലിയ കലാകാരൻമാർക്കിടയിൽ സംഭവിക്കുന്ന ഒരു വമ്പൻ പ്രശ്നത്തിൻ്റെ കഥയാണ് ചിത്രം പറയുന്നത്. പ്രണയം, ഈഗോ, കല, വൈകാരികത എന്നിവയിലൂടെയാണ് ചിത്രം സഞ്ചരിക്കുന്നത്.