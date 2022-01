തമിഴ് നടന്‍ ചിമ്പുവിന് ഡോക്ടറേറ്റ്, ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍

Thanking all the committee members of Vels University & @IshariKGanesh for bestowing the Honorary Doctorate upon me.

I dedicate this huge honour to

Tamil cinema, my Appa & Amma! Cinema happened to me because of them!

Finally - my fans, #NeengailaamaNaanilla

Nandri Iraiva! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIc6WyGCvR