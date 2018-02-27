Widgets Magazine
അന്തസ്സായി ജീവിച്ച സ്ത്രീയായിരുന്നു ശ്രീദേവി, ഇനിയും ഇങ്ങനെ പോസ്റ്റ്മോർട്ടം ചെയ്യരുത്: പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ച് നടി

ചൊവ്വ, 27 ഫെബ്രുവരി 2018 (09:20 IST)

അന്തരിച്ച നടി ശ്രീദേവിക്കെതിരെ പ്രചരണം നടത്തുന്നവർക്കെതിരെ ആഞ്ഞടിച്ച് നടി ഖുശ്ബു. സൗന്ദര്യ വര്‍ദ്ധക വസ്തുക്കൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ചും, ഇതിനായി നിരവധി സർജറികൾ താരം ചെയ്തുവെന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ടുക‌ൾ വന്നിരുന്നു. ഇതു മൂലമാണ് ശ്രീദേവിക്ക് പെട്ടന്ന് മരണം സംഭവിച്ചതെന്നായിരുന്നു റിപ്പോർട്ട്. ഇതിനെതിരെയാണ് ഖുശ്ബുവിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം.
 
'അവരുടെ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിയിട്ട് പോലുമില്ല. പക്ഷെ ഭ്രാന്ത് പിടിച്ചത് പോലെയാണ് ചിലര്‍ അവരുടെ ഭക്ഷണക്രമത്തേയും ജീവിത രീതിയേയും കീറിമുറിച്ച് പോസ്റ്റ്‌മോര്‍ട്ടം ചെയ്യുകയാണ്. ഒന്നു നിര്‍ത്തൂ, തന്റേതായ രീതിയില്‍ അഭിമാനത്തോടെ അന്തസ്സോടെ ജീവിച്ച ഒരു സ്ത്രീയെ നമുക്ക് നഷ്ടമായിക്കഴിഞ്ഞു. ഏതൊരു പുരുഷനേയും ലജ്ജിപ്പിക്കുന്ന വിധം അവര്‍ പ്രശ്തയായിരുന്നു. അതുകൊണ്ട് ദയവ് ചെയ്ത് വായടക്കൂ' - ഖുശ്ബു ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

ശനിയാഴ്ചയാണ് ശ്രീദേവിയുടെ മരണം സംഭവിച്ചതെന്നും ഫോറന്‍സിക് രേഖകളില്‍ പറയുന്നുണ്ട്. രക്തത്തില്‍ മദ്യത്തിന്റെ അംശം കണ്ടെത്തിയതായുള്ള റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുണ്ട്.  ഇതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട മരണ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് ദുബായ് ഫോറൻസിക് വിഭാഗം ബന്ധുക്കൾക്ക് കൈമാറി. പോസ്റ്റ്മോർട്ടത്തിൽ അസ്വാഭികമായി ഒന്നും കണ്ടെത്തിയിട്ടില്ല. ശരീരത്തിൽ മുറിവുകളോ ചതവുകളോ ഇല്ലെന്നും പരിശോധനയിൽ വ്യക്തമായി.



