വിനോദം » സിനിമ » കാര്യം നിസ്സാരം
ഈട കണ്ണൂരിന്റെ റോമിയോ ആൻഡ് ജൂലിയറ്റ്!

വെള്ളി, 5 ജനുവരി 2018 (16:02 IST)

ഷെയ്ന്‍ നിഗം, നിമിഷാ സജയന്‍ എന്നിവര്‍ കേന്ദ്രകഥാപാത്രങ്ങളെ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഈട ഇന്ന് തിയേറ്ററുകളിൽ എത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ചിത്രത്തെ പുകഴ്ത്തി എഴുത്തുകാരന്‍ എന്‍.എസ്. മാധവന് രംഗത്തെത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണിപ്പോൾ‍.
 
തന്റെ ട്വിറ്ററിലാണ് എന്‍എസ് മാധവന്‍ ഈടയെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള അഭിപ്രായങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
കണ്ണൂരിന്റെ റോമിയോ ആന്‍ഡ് ജൂലിയറ്റാണ് ഈടയിലെ കഥാപാത്രങ്ങള്‍ എന്നാണ് അദ്ദേഹം കുറിച്ചത്. നമ്മള്‍ എപ്പോഴും നിരസിക്കാന്‍ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന വിഷയത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള മികച്ച സിനിമയാണ് ഈടയെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു.
 
രാജീവ് രവി നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കുന്ന കളക്ടീവ് ഫെയ്‌സ് വണ്‍ നിര്‍മ്മിക്കുന്ന ചിത്രമാണ് ഈട. നവാഗതനായ ബി. അജിത്ത്കുമാര്‍ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ ആദ്യ രണ്ടു ട്രെയിലറുകള്‍ പുറത്തുവന്നതിന് പിന്നാലെ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ ഇത് ചര്‍ച്ചയായിരുന്നു. കണ്ണൂരിലെ രാഷ്ട്രീയവും പ്രണയവുമാണ് ചിത്രം പറയുന്നത്.



ഇതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് കൂടുതല്‍ വായിക്കുക :  
ഈട
സിനിമ
ഷെയ്ൻ നിഗം
നിമിഷ സജയൻ Eda
Cinema
Shane Nigam
Nimisha Sajayan

